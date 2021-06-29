It was one of the first designer baches to spring up in the formerly modest beach town, and, according to listing agent Di Balich, is a “work of art”.

The three-bedroom home, which Dame Trelise commissioned renowned Kiwi architects Fearon Hay to build in 2000, is just four back from the beach in the rich-lister enclave of Omaha.

A luxury bach built for fashion designer Dame Trelise Cooper is up for grabs .

She told OneRoof the Rita Way property, which goes to auction on July 11, was a rare opportunity for an art lover or architecture buff to buy a home influenced by New Zealand’s leading fashion designer.

It is also just one of two properties currently for sale in Omaha (the third being a bare section).

The Fearon Hay design includes North American and Japanese touches and offers a retreat with airy three-metre-high ceilings, family bathroom with a sunken tiled bath, outdoor shower, a private courtyard and pool.

The kitchen, made by Italian company Antonia Astori, consists of three industrial-chic units with black granite tops, one of which serves as the dining table.





The kitchen and living room open to a private pool. Photo / Supplied

Dame Trelise and her husband sold the bach in 2004 for just over $1 million and the current owners have created an art-filled haven that honours the sharp architecture.

The design of the bach hinges on one structural wall that separates sleeping quarters from communal areas, with the corridor lit by a glass ceiling.





Stunning Italian kitchen fixtures have stood the test of time. Photo / Supplied

“In one of the bedrooms the whole of one side faces the courtyard and pool and it totally opens up through glass sliding doors,” the current owner says. “The main bedroom looks out to another courtyard on the other side so it’s also very private.”





The house on Rita Way is just four houses back from the beach. Photo / Supplied

Cooper and her husband Jack no longer live in Omaha but their design instincts live on in another bach in nearby Karahu Lane. The Moroccan-style house they created after selling their Rita Way bach was bought by rich lister Diane Foreman in 2011. She sold it in October last year for more than $7m.





A second courtyard shelters the main bedroom. Photo / Supplied



