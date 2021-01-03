1. Keep your goals within reach – don’t take on too much.

The Sticks + Stones founder knows young families have a lot on their hands when moving into their first home or apartment, and knowing where to start on the decorating front can be a big deal.

How to decorate a home for small children is front of mind for Kiwi interior designer Katie Scott.

2. Set a realistic budget. Then start with the things that are going to stay there long-term, like flooring, tiles and window dressings - then you’ll know how much you have to spend on the fun stuff. Unlike a coat of paint, it’s not easy to change these long-term aspects.

3. When choosing which room to start on think of the room with the most impact, for example, the main living area which is the heart of the home. It’s also a good starting point, providing a flow on effect for the rest of the house.

4. Don’t go all out before thinking a few months or years down the track. Keep in mind your children won’t be small forever.





Painted in colours from the Resene Classics Collection, this kid’s bedroom looks fun. Photo / Supplied

5. Bear in mind that young ones do test things, so make decisions with durability in mind – but don’t sacrifice your desired look too much. It’s about finding the balance and there are a lot of products that can help, such as washable paint for an easy clean, and removable corner protectors for coffee tables.

6. When trying to decide where to start, think paint – it’s a great way to inject style and personality and make your place your own.

Once it’s time to swing into action, start with a room, finish that room and then move on.

“Otherwise, things can get overwhelming, especially with your children in the mix requiring attention and taking up time you anticipate you have for decorating,” Scott says.

“If it is your first home then you are probably being especially budget conscious so work with what is there. Choose paint colours that will work in with things that are expensive to replace. For example, if you have a timber floor, work around that.

“Resene Sea Fog, with its very neutral tone is a hit among many – not many people dislike it. It’s not too warm, not too grey and tends to go with most things."

For those looking for something ‘very white’, Resene Barely There and Resene Black White are her top suggestions. “Resene Alabaster and Resene House White are also easy to blend with other colours and are popular choices,” Scott says.





A colour palette for a kids bedroom built with neutrals doesn’t have to be boring. Photo / Supplied

Living rooms are often the easiest, Scott says, as they are usually one open space comprising kitchen, dining and lounging areas and tend to rely on one cohesive colour scheme with pops of colour introduced through décor. Painting up some plant pots or vases is a quick and easy way to incorporate more colour. It doesn’t always need to be bright colours, either. Even a painted mirror framed in Resene Nero can add interest to a simple room.

Bedrooms – especially for the kids – offer the scope to inject different themes as they are dressed to suit individual personalities. Duvet covers, bunting, wall decals, playful furniture and framed artwork, for example, reflect personality and are easy to change out as children age. Bedrooms that take inspiration from favourite picture books or fairytales can also be a hit. Decals are a great idea or even simple murals made with paint and masking.

Paint becomes a real friend in kids’ spaces because of its ease of application and the change it affords. As a child’s personality develops, his or her room can become more of a reflection of their individuality and tastes, and a different colour paint can go a long way to achieving this. Pairing stripes in bright colours is an excellent way to create a playful vibe. Try Resene Super Duper, Resene Twilight, Resene Yabbadabbadoo and Resene Tutti Frutti together for a cheerful look. Whatever you choose, a child's bedroom design should be fun and functional – and the options for kid-friendly paint colours is virtually endless.





With the right paint colours, even a kids room can look trend-forward. Photo / Supplied

Katie says she prefers a fresh white bathroom herself rather than one with colour on the walls, but If you have a separate toilet room, consider a feature wall in a design from the Resene Wallpaper Collection. It’s a great way to add character and involves minimum expenditure for what can be maximum impact.



Scott's top tips for creating a space that children won’t grow out of too quickly:



• Keep the paint palette natural and simple on walls and then add colour through décor touches (this is especially worthwhile for those who feel they may outgrow their starter home in the near future). Anything that stays with the house is best to keep colour neutral. It’s simple to change out the pops of colour as children age. For example, the baby pink touches in a baby girl’s bedroom can easily be changed as the child grows up

• If whites and naturals aren’t your thing, consider a colour that’s gender neutral. Also select a colour that is suitable if the room is no longer a young child’s bedroom. The pastel green of Katie’s nursery, for example, is a mature-enough colour that can potentially grow with a child. It’s not gender-specific or bedroom- specific. The room could be an office one day

• If you want to inject personality through wall colours, consider feature walls, as changing out the paint colour of simply a few walls isn’t a big deal. A feature wall can add spice to a room without overwhelming it and it's easy to update as your child grows

• If being bold and brave with wall colours is your thing, remember changing paint colours is not a majorly expensive exercise. Don’t hold back with painting colours if you want to. Most people like to refresh with paint when selling a house anyway

• If you’re after paint longevity choosing a darker paint colour for the lower section of a wall will help reduce the appearance of smudges. Washable paints are also an option.

