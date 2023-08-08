ANALYSIS: Since December last year the number of properties which buyers can peruse has fallen 15%.

In Auckland stock levels have fallen 20% from the peak in August last year. In Wellington stocks are down 49% from the same month while in Canterbury the decline is 11% from the peak in March. These falls don’t mean that buyers are struggling to find something to purchase as the average nationwide level of stock for the past five years has been almost 22,000 – below the end of July 2023 number of around 24,000. Auckland’s five year average is 8600, below the end of July number of 9000.

There has also been a lift in the net proportion of real estate agents in my monthly survey saying that they are receiving more requests from potential vendors for appraisals – to 33% from just 13% in late-June. But the good jobs growth recently and only small rise in the unemployment rate to 3.6% suggests that very few property owners are likely to be feeling that they have to sell and downsize or go renting for a while. But there will be some and this suggests that these people alongside those who have waited for the market to stabilise before looking to sell will be stepping forward over the remainder of this year.

But history tells us something about what happens when our real estate market picks up. More buyers step forward than sellers. The relevance is that maybe not so much this year but instead through 2024, stocks of listings around the country are likely to fall at a rate which may surprise many people. This will become one of the factors causing an acceleration in the pace of price gains next year.