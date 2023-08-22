ANALYSIS: Most people should now be aware of a couple of things to do with the housing market. The first is that prices have stopped falling and are now rising in most places, including Auckland where they are 1.9% above their lows while the rest of the country is up 0.5%. The second is the boom in net migration.

Having said that, I know from experience that many people take their view on migration flows not from the data provided by Statistics NZ but what the people they know are discussing regarding their kids, friends, and relatives going or not going to Australia.

In that regard people are right to express the view that screeds of Kiwis are leaving. The gross outflow to all countries was 61,000 in the year to June and the net flow 35,000, which is the biggest net loss since 2013. Back then the annual net loss peaked at 44,000 and we are probably headed to exceed that given the widespread nature of discussion about going to Australia, especially among young people.

But I suspect what most people are missing is the huge flow of foreigners coming in. The gross inflow of non-Kiwis was 169,000 in the year to June and the net flow 122,000. Put all these numbers together and we get a net boost to our population this past year from migration of 87,000. This is a record excluding the first few months of the pandemic in 2020.