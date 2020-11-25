Even in a standout month in real estate, the sale of 31 Hapua Street, in Remuera, Auckland, is a surprising one.



The two-bedroom 1950s house fetched $3.08 million at Barfoot and Thompson's auctions on Wednesday.

The fact that the house sits in the city's prized double grammar zone is a major reason it sold for more than $1 million, but what drove sale price past the $3 million mark is land.

The 90sqm house sits on a 1057sqm section and the listing agents Helen Gu and Cindy Yu had pitched the property as having massive development potential.