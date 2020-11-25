Even in a standout month in real estate, the sale of 31 Hapua Street, in Remuera, Auckland, is a surprising one.
The two-bedroom 1950s house fetched $3.08 million at Barfoot and Thompson's auctions on Wednesday.
The fact that the house sits in the city's prized double grammar zone is a major reason it sold for more than $1 million, but what drove sale price past the $3 million mark is land.
The 90sqm house sits on a 1057sqm section and the listing agents Helen Gu and Cindy Yu had pitched the property as having massive development potential.
Zoned Residential Mixed Housing Suburban under the Auckland Unitary Plan, which allows for intensification, the property came with resource consents for two new townhouses.
The house sits on a huge section in a prized suburb. Photo / Supplied
The sale wasn't the biggest of the day at Barfoot and Thompson's city's auctions. A stylish five-bedroom 1930s bungalow at 29 Kenny Road, in Remuera, listed by Steve Hood, sold for $4.271 million - more than $1.2 million above its CV - while a grand manor in St Heliers listed by Leila and David MacDonald got $6 million.
At Bayleys' auctions yesterday, high prices were also evident.
A three-storey, three-bedroom luxury home at 13 Elizabeth Street, in Freemans Bay, listed by Edward Pack, sold for $4.015 million - almost double its 2017 CV - while an impressively renovated three-bedroom home at 44 Livingstone Street, in Westmere, listed by Robyn Clark, got $3.055 million - more than $1.3 million past its CV.
13 Elizabeth Street, in Freemans Bay, fetched $4.015m. Photo / Supplied
