“We had a major setback that stopped our plans in Muriwai, so we have put the property on back on the market and will be looking for somewhere else to fulfil our plan,” Gosse told followers of his Go Tiny community.

Bayleys agent Jayne McCall, who is marketing the lodge site at 181-189 Motutara Road, says it’s the only commercially-zoned land and business in Muriwai.

The coastal Muriwai Lodge complex in West Auckland was sold last year to a first-time developer and tiny house entrepreneur Kyron Gosse. However, Gosse’s plans didn’t get the green light, stymied by Covid and zoning regulations he told OneRoof in December.

Plans to build New Zealand’s first tiny house village have fallen through and the $2m Auckland coastal site back on the market.





An artist's impression of the tiny house village in Muriwai. Photo/ Supplied

One of Gosse’s setbacks was that owners of the planned 18 tiny home sites would not have been able to live there permanently, as regulations under the campground zoning limit stays to only 50 continuous days.

Gosse said he would continue to pursue his tiny village dream and look for a different suitable location.

"By attempting the first tiny house village I have learnt all the pit falls, what the council would react to and challenges we would need to overcome.”

The large coastal site is zoned Neighbourhood Centre and Rural and Coastal Settlement Zone, allowing for neighbourhood-friendly commercial activities to be undertaken on site.

Surrounded by bush, the 8477sq m property overlooks Muriwai Beach and includes the main operation and residential blocks, as well as six cabins, powered sites for motorhomes and caravans, a selection of caravans and a cooking and ablution block.





Aucklander Kyron Gosse is setting up a tiny house community in Muriwai. Photo/ Supplied.

Built in 1920s, the Muriwai Lodge is now iconic in the local community, McCall says.

“It’s unique and it has great history to it,” she said.

The main block includes a three-bedroom flat and an adjoining two-bedroom flat with downstairs set up with two commercial kitchens and a retail space. Gosse’s early plans included turning this into a co-working space for the Muriwai community, with tiny home owners earning a percentage of the profits of the on-site whole foods, plant-based café to meet their expenses.

McCall said Muriwai Lodge Complex has big potential add value opportunities to capitalise on the local tourism and over 1.3 million annual visitors.

Meantime, Muriwai’s campground in the Auckland Council-owned regional park, the Muriwai Beach Campground is “very much open for business, with all new facilities less than four years old” say owners Cheryll Beatty and Denise Mackle.



