It still boasts the carpets, paint and furniture that the owners bought when they first moved in 54 years ago, as well as the original wood panelling and leadlight windows from when the house was built.

The six-bedroom art deco-style home at 43 Brecon Road in Stratford is a snap shot of life in small town New Zealand the 1960s.

A grand mansion in Taranaki that has lain untouched for more than five decades has sparked the interest of renovation enthusiasts.

The two-storey house, which has a 2017 rating valuation of $320,000, is for sale by deadline private treaty, closing December 4, and Bayleys sales agent Linley MacDonald said she was already fielding enquiries from buyers wanting to restore it to its former glory.

“As beautiful as she is, she needs more attention and she hasn't had any upgrades since the owners moved in there 54 years ago," she said.

She had taken calls about the mansion come from locals in Taranaki as well as buyers from Tauranga and Sydney, in Australia.





"They just love her and think that she's a grand lady. They don't want to modernise it or alter it but to freshen it up," MacDonald said.

She said the rooms had the original wooden window frames, rimu detailing and original wallpaper. "It's original and has no modern things like a dishwasher or a heated towel rail. It's all exactly how it was when the family moved in," she said.

Despite needing a lot of work, the place was charming, rather than spooky, MacDonald said. "As soon as you walk into that door you feel happy, it's a very happy house."



Sitting on a 5477sqm section, the mansion is connected to another separate house, which MacDonald said could be rented out or used as a bed and breakfast business.





“The grounds can be made to be like a park with your own lake or you can have a large family home with a teenage retreat,” she said.



