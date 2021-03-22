This season's colours are rich and decadent: think turmeric-tinged bronzes, forest green, navy and caramels. Pair them in muted versions to give you a layered relaxed style. They are not hugely contrasting, but you will be amazed at how well you can layer bronze or paprika with green hues, especially if there is a botanic pattern that ties them together.

Keep that in mind and try not get all magazine picture-perfect crazy. Here are some of my favourite ways to style your room with this autumn's trends.

I have to confess that as interior designer cushions are my jam, so my husband has enforced a six cushion/pillow maximum on our bed. And I’m the one that has to take them off and put them back on!

As summer turns into autumn, it is time to ditch that cooling fan in the bed room and hit the shops to cosy up instead.





Cushions and throws add interest to a bedding scheme. Photo / Supplied

Linen is still the go-to fabric give your space an effortless boho feel which oozes luxury. Even a bedding staple, pinstripe, is experimenting with a subtle olive pinstripe which is easy to accessorise with cushions and throws.

Once you have settled on a duvet cover, whether a plain solid, a large print botanical or a classic pinstripe, it’s time to layer up.

Depending on the bedhead shape, I usually start with a large square Euro or reading pillow in a more striking colour, then add sleeping pillows in a plain neutral colour and finish with three cushions at the front. These front cushions can be a combination of a chunky textile square or pattern with a small rectangle in a velvet to finish the look off.

Cushion inners are important. Invest in feather inners rather than foam and give them a good karate chop in the middle to make them look plump and styled.

If, unlike me, you have room for more cushions, be playful with one or two more - say another reading pillow in a patterned fabric. Aim for a look that feels feel balanced and play with combinations until you think it looks right.

Lastly the key to a cosy autumn bed is layering on more textiles. Throws and comforters have made a huge comeback in the last few years and are the perfect way to complete a bed look like a pro - as you’ll have noticed in every house that’s been staged for sale.

I have both a velvet comforter and a wool knit throw for different temperatures throughout the season. I’ve been trying to support the New Zealand wool industry with a classic blanket that will last years (unlike acrylic).

A comforter makes a solid statement and you can’t go wrong with the gorgeous velvet ones that are saturated in rich colours, offering a structured contrast the lighter linen look of a duvet. A knit throw brings in a subtle texture or pattern. Layer them together at the foot of the bed or toss the knit throw closer to the pillows.

I personally find it quite difficult buying cushions and throws online, as the colours on screen might be just off what they are in real life. Instead, set a nice Saturday morning aside and shop locally to browse the new seasons styles to create a cosy winter sanctuary.

- Laura Heynike is director of Pocketspace Interiors



