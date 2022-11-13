Ray White Ohope listing agent Tony Bonne said the accommodation offering known as the Kohi Point Villas have never had a customer set foot in them, but are all set up and ready to go.

But his plans to open the accommodation up to overseas customers never eventuated and he is now ready to downsize, so the 683sqm home with the un-used fully furnished guest wing is now for sale.

The current owner fell in love with the 1940s home on the best street in Whakatane 34 years ago and in 2004 built the extension as part of his dream to provide luxury accommodation.

An imposing 1940s stately home attached to high-end luxury accommodation villas that have never in their 20 years been used by a customer is on the market for sale .

He said the property was in a sought-after location with breath-taking views overlooking the Whakatane port and Moutohora Island as well as being directly across the road from the Wairaka Park playground, walking distance to the CBD and a short drive to Ohope.

The sprawling property includes both the original 1940s two-bedroom home and the newer two self-contained apartments, two studios and staff accommodation built at the rear of the home and backing onto Kohi Point Reserve.

There are five lounges, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gymnasium and a semi-commercial lift. At the very top of the complex, is the sky lounge which could be used for hosting drinks and small corporate functions.

Bonne, who is the former mayor of Whakatane, said the property had to be seen to be believed and had been built to the highest standards at the time.

“It’s amazing property and when somebody looks at it, it takes me an hour to show them – you can’t see it in 10 minutes.

“Muriwai Drive would be one of the most prestigious streets in Whakatane. If you are a Whakatane person that’s the place to live if you can.... it’s the top place in Whakatane to live.”





The property offers clear views of Moutohora Island. Photo / Supplied

Properties on the sought-after street rarely come up for sale especially ones like this which had such a unique offering, he said.



“I don’t think there’s anywhere like this in New Zealand.”

The property would suit out-of-town buyers who want the excitement of not only living in a spectacular stately home, he said, but also want to run a luxury accommodation and boutique facility for small groups.

Alternatively, it could attract people seeking a large home with enough room for the extended family.

“It’s going to be good value for somebody. In Auckland, it’s going to be worth millions and millions.”

The vendor said he was drawn to the property’s classic timeless style and the potential to develop the 736sqm site to take advantage of the magnificent outlook and central location.

“We still love the sunny northwest urban microclimate with both near and far views, the classic Mediterranean style multiple-level facilities that provide both privacy and security, as well as the private access to Kohi Point reserve and river bank walking access to town.”

The property is for sale by negotiation and has a rateable value of $2.5m.



