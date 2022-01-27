We all have our own at home working struggles and while some elements can’t be easily change easily, there are a few tweaks we can make. These are the three most common mistakes I see when doing home office consultations:

While it is set up how I like it, I’m more productive when surrounded by people.

Set up screens, chairs and light so that you can work comfortably for long stretches of time. Photo / Supplied

The workspace set up is not ergonomic:

This is the most common mistake I see. In 2020 it was a scramble to setup our work zones, with people using whatever we had around the home or left over from the office.

I’ve done consultations where the client was using a spare dining chair – not good. First, invest in an ergonomic chair that has two or three adjustable levers. I find a mesh back is not only better for your body (as it moves with your body rotation points), it also appears less solid if your home office is in a lounge or common space.

Secondly, your laptop and screen need sorting. Working for hours gazing down at your laptop for hours on end will have harmful effects on your neck, back and surrounding muscles. Instead invest in a monitor arm which is also a tidy solution to get the monitor screen off the desk. Or try a laptop stand or a combined solution until your workspace is organised so your eyesight is looking straight ahead to your screen, instead of down.

Luckily we don’t have huge phone books anymore as I’ve seen my fair share of these being stacked under the monitor, but this looks messy and makeshift.





Make sure you use office-quality monitor screens, chairs and lighting. Photo / Supplied

The technology isn’t up to office quality:

Ideally, your employer has set you up with what you need to do your job with efficiency, or if not, invest in a few key pieces that become an asset to your career in the coming years.

Ideally, a decent monitor screen - or two - with complimentary lighting to help your eyesight through the darker winter months ahead. I have a back light behind my monitor and a decent light source above, topped off with natural light through French doors nearby. Upgrade your light bulb to Phillips Hue or similar to replicate the working environment where the light phases through the day. This will help reduce desk fatigue.





Create good storage to replicate the flow of papers in your regular office. Photo / Supplied

The workflow isn’t working:

Lay out your workflow to closely mimic your style in the office.

For example, if you are an avid printer of documents, if you don’t have suitable storage that will make you feel anxious and unorganised. Look for a simple cubby, a vertical file unit or a bookcase - avoid using the floor as storage for your daily work.

Think about what you enjoy about having in the office and add plants, pictures of family, or a glass whiteboard for sales tracking or collaboration over zoom.

If you deep dive into how you like to work then you can quickly identify three things to improve your wellbeing and productivity for your working year from home.

- Laura Heynike is director of Pocketspace Interiors.



