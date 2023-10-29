“Single swingers should have townhouses specially designed for them,” he said, adding that he would cater for the tastes and standards of the young generation, after wearying of building flats that were all alike.

But when the block of six townhouses was launched in 1972, the builder, a 42-year-old Barry Parker, earnestly told the Herald he was designing for “a permissive age”.

This time, the one-bedroom townhouse at 1/24 Telford Avenue, Mount Eden , being marketed by Ray White agents Anne and Emma Duncan, has had a sleek facelift that is more Instagram-friendly for the 21st-century buyer.

A house that was squarely aimed at the 1970s swingers market is back on the market.

Unfortunately there are no photos of Mr Parker to accompany the story, nor does the writer state whether, at 42, he would qualify as “younger generation” himself, but readers could be forgiven for imagining chin-length sideburns, multiple gold chains and lurid bell-bottom trousers.

“I think people deserve the environment. There is a lot of freedom of thought, of everything, these days so you can provide a relaxed atmosphere like this.

“I’ve designed it for a person who wants privacy and a certain type of living with a lot of freedom,” Parker said.

The story doesn’t name any architects’ involvement, but the stylish one-bedroom homes each had a balcony, private courtyard and sun-decks - plenty of venues for uninhibited swinging, one assumes. They were priced at $14,500 each.





Unit 1 has had a full renovation with an enclosed balcony becoming a home office, new bathroom, kitchen and roof, and stylish décor. Photo / Supplied





The lounge opens up onto a private courtyard. Photo / Supplied

Anne Duncan said the Herald clipping, now framed and on display at open homes, is a talking point.

“Gee, imagine saying things like that today,” she said

Duncan sold the townhouse, which sits at the front of the row, three years ago for the last of the original owners, Pat, who was in her late 80s. She said she never met her as the sale was handled through her son so never got to quiz her about how much swinging went on.

Today, the smartly renovated, light-filled townhouse has the original open-tread stairwell with a skylight and the mezzanine bedroom overlooking the living room. But, in a sign of the times, the swingers’ balcony has been enclosed to make a sunny home office, as befits post-Covid life in the city.

Duncan said the owner’s top-to-toe renovation includes a new modern kitchen and bathroom, smart shutters on the windows and skylight, a new roof, updated front door and French doors to the courtyard, which has also had a drainage refresh.

OneRoof records show the 71sqm cross-lease townhouse has a CV of $810,000, but Duncan said with the renovations and recent upwards movement in the market she could not name a price the property might fetch at its November 15 auction.

- 1/24 Telford Avenue, Mount Eden, goes to auction on November 15



