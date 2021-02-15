You can store wine in one of two ways: refrigerated and on show, or hidden and non-chilled.

When storing wine, you don’t need to have a purpose-built wine cellar, although that is pretty boujee if you can! Instead, there are ways to integrate wine storage into your current home.

With more of us exploring our world class wineries around New Zealand there is a whole new problem to solve: where to store these good wines when you get home. Or, at least, the bottles that don’t make it straight into a glass!

There is nothing like a holiday soaking up a wine region's delicately crafted drops, and then taking a few bottles home to savour.

Steve White, owner of Stonyridge Vineyard Waiheke, says kitchen designers in the past have got it all wrong when storing wines in an open rack integrated into the cupboards. “A kitchen is quite possibly the worst place to store wine because it is so warm, unless you go for a refrigerated option."

White prefers the French brand Eurocave wine fridges. "The technology is the best and the ambient lighting makes your collections quite a feature, with your most prestigious labels on display."





A custom under-stairs storage system makes the most of under-used space. Photo / Supplied





Don't store wines in a warm kitchen on open racks - opt for under-bench wine fridge instead. Photo / Supplied

In our design studio our clients often have an integrated refrigerated cabinet as part of their kitchen design wish list. We always clarify - will this unit be for storing and display purposes or is it for consumption - because we approach the design and product specification differently.

A non-refrigerated option for wine storage generally means an out of view solution; somewhere in your home where it is cool dark, such as a basement or on the south side of your home. Or think about the unused spaces under your stairs, wardrobes, or under-utilised cupboards.

The collection needs to be stored horizontally which will assist with keeping the cork damp (if your bottles have them) and the sediment away from the cork. You can also maximise the number of bottles you can store which means more wine.





Make a feature of a special collection, but be sure to use UV tinted glass to protect precious bottles. Photo / Supplied

I am a fan of the black wall-mounted racks. They are perfect for building wine storage under stairs, as they come in different heights so can be staggered to fit under the tread. I’ve also found that they are a perfect width to fill in those small nooks behind cupboard doors, and are often, conveniently, the depth of a bottle.



Going for a high-end bespoke solution is also a good option if you have a dark and cool place that you would like to make the most of.

Go all out with a luxurious timber or stone veneer and steel material combination with LED lighting angled to highlight certain labels. Specify quality drawer runners that present your collection at ease while optimising the number of bottles (or cases) you store.

And if you have the space to have this unit enclosed, but still on view, specify UV tinted glass to protect your precious bottles from sunlight.

Wine storage doesn’t always have to be just about utility. Think about your lifestyle in your home or apartment before you select custom, in stock or refrigerated storage for your wine.

Then it is just about building your collection to fill it!

- Laura Heynike is director of Pocketspace Interiors



