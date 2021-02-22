COMMENT: When the Reserve Bank announced the return of the loan to value ratio (LVR) restrictions earlier this month, the main focus was, without doubt, on investors. Most banks had imposed a 40% deposit requirement on investment purchases well before the Reserve Bank's order, but by May 1 this will be mandatory. The exception to the investment deposit rule is new-build properties.



New-builds (defined as properties that are no more than six months old and are purchased directly from the developer) will not require a 40% deposit if they are bought as an investment.



For the last seven years, deposit requirements for investors for new-builds have for the most part been 20%. In a truly rational-thinking economic market, investors who were cut out by the 40% deposit rule would simply start buying new-builds, which would seems to go against the Reserve Bank's goal of cooling the housing market by removing investors from the buyer pool.

But in the past two weeks, we’ve seen from the lending banks some interesting responses to Reserve Bank's new rules. ASB first advised brokers that it would not be approving loans to investors for new builds unless that had a 40% deposit and then switched course.