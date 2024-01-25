“It took them two and a half years to put back together and do all the work,” current owner Sharon Laffan told OneRoof, adding that many of the original details like the grand staircase, stained glass windows and even the doors’ hand-made hinges managed to survive the house’s later incarnations as a hospital and then a boarding house before it was shipped north.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom Victorian house known as Linton House once belonged to the James Hardie family and sat on the corner of Remuera and Benson Roads. Twenty-two years ago it was cut into 10 pieces and barged up to its new home at 137 Ridge Road, Mahurangi Eas t, and craned back into place before undergoing a top-to-toe renovation.

The grand mansion that used to grace a prominent corner in Auckland’s Remuera and was later moved to overlook the Mahurangi Harbour, north of Auckland, is on the market.

Linton House has had a further polish thanks to its owners of 18 months, Laffan and her husband Marius. As owner of home-staging business Living Edge, Laffan can spot the potential of some of the city’s most interesting properties, which has given her itchy feet more than once.

She had missed out on buying the place when it was advertised for sale five years ago after the owner changed her mind, so snapped it up when it went back on the market in mid-2022.



The couple are selling because they are looking at another project for their business and need to be closer to their offices in Greenlane and Penrose, she said.

Many of the mansion’s original features, such as this grand entry and staircase, were retained and restored. Photo / Supplied





Landscape designer Xanthe White updated the entry gardens and has made plans for the rest of the over 4000sqm property. Photo / Supplied

They didn’t waste time adding their touches to the house, which had been used mainly as a summer residence by the previous owner. As well as painting the interiors, Laffan added sisal runners to the grand staircase, had the original wide-board kauri floors downstairs refinished, updated the gas heating and started planning a renovation of the huge country-style kitchen (the plans are there for new owners to pick up).

But their main touch was to call in star landscape designer Xanthe White to rework the sprawling 4115sqm of waterside garden, with its view of the harbour and boats. The place has riparian rights, with the tidal beach accessed via a brick path through the bush and board walk to a small jetty.

Stage one was completed at the start of summer, with a grandly-scaled front garden that matches the scale of the tall house. White added more formal topiary balls in front, moving to a more relaxed style at the back around the pool.

Laffan has plans for the second stage, which include a kitchen garden and orchard.





The downstairs living room and dining room share marble fireplaces and fine timber work ceilings. Photo / Supplied





The kitchen opens to an informal breakfast area. Photo / Supplied

“There are extensive plans to develop the property more, all of that has been left for the new person,” Laffan said.

The house has three working fireplaces (one is a double-sided one between the living room and kitchen) and the original grand staircase. As well as the formal and informal lounges and a media room, there is a formal dining room, large country kitchen and extensive verandahs wrapping the upper and lower floors.

All four bedrooms have generous ensuites, with the master bedroom having a dual ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

The earlier owner added a self-contained apartment attached to the new garage, both finished with replica joinery that matches the original house.

“It’s got multiple business opportunities. You could have a luxury hotel or it would make a great wedding venue, you could put a big marquee on the lawn by the pool.

“We’ve had photo shoots here, you could do corporate retreats, I thought of doing design classes here,” Laffan said.





The house comes with a self-contained apartment over the garage. Photo / Supplied

The swimming pool overlooks the Mahurangi Harbour. Photo / Supplied

Ray White agent Sue Hatton, who is marketing the property for price by negotiation, did not want to pin a price on the house, which has a CV of $3.875 million.

“Linton House presents an unparalleled world class opportunity as an exclusive residence, or business,” she said in her marketing.

Laffan said visitors are wowed by the atmosphere of the grand house.

“A house is, it’s a feeling, isn’t it? This captures you as soon as you walk in the door and it’s just got this presence about it.

“It’s that property that everyone goes away thinking it’s memorable. You’re sitting on the deck and you’ve got this incredible view.”

Hatton said the vendors were serious about selling and motivated to move on to their next business project.

- 137 Ridge Road, Mahurangi East, Auckland, is for sale by negotiation



