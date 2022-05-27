Eventually Gisborne couple Tony Robinson and Kaye Foreman purchased the Victorian Italianate villa for 50c – never paying the remaining 50c balance - in 2012 when it was agreed that the building could be moved out of the CBD to save it from being demolished.

The Gisborne Club closed in 2003 but restrictions around where the heritage-protected building could be moved to meant it sat idle on Lowe St for a number of years, even after its land was purchased by a developer.

And it is expected to sell for much, much more than the 50 cents the current owner paid for it, before transforming the property into a large family home on a 5156sqm lifestyle block at 153 Valley Road .

The century-old former Gisborne Club is being sold for the first time since being relocated to the picturesque Mangapapa, just outside of Gisborne, a decade ago.

Robinson and Foreman enlisted the help of moving firm Brittens to transport the historic building in five pieces and have spent the past 10 years bringing their vision to life - transforming it into a six-bedroom and two-bathroom home for their blended family.

However, they are now ready to move onto other projects and the grand home is looking for a new owner to finish the renovation.





The club's former billiard rooms have been transformed into a modern kitchen and living area. Photo / Supplied

Unique features of the club can still be found even in parts of the home that have been renovated like the front door still emboldened with the words “Gisborne Club” and the 7.5m rimu board and batten high-raked ceiling from the former billiard rooms a feature in the dining and lounge.

A billiard table salvaged from the club has a prominent place in the large living area, along with a new modern designer kitchen and polished floors.

The 504sqm home also boasts a huge two-car garage and laundry.

A majestic switch-back staircase leads to three bedrooms on each of the two levels and there are two office spaces that could also be converted into a media room.

Bayleys agent Kerry Low, who had originally purchased the property herself for $1 before having to let it go due to issues with moving it to the site she wanted, said former club members and neighbours curious about what had happened to the iconic Gisborne Club had been through the open home to see its progress and how it had been carefully restored so far.

“There is so much heritage oozing from every pore, stained glass window, bay window, and wood panelling, yet it’s a modern and stylish family home with designer kitchen and living spaces," she said.

"There's some beautiful big spaces, there's pressed tin ceilings."

The landscaped gardens include a duck pond. Photo / Supplied

The outdoor area has been extensively landscaped and includes a duck pond with an island, orchard, pergola and sunny patio area.

The parts of the property that still need work includes a massive 80sqm room on the second level which could be designed and modelled to become the king of all master bedrooms, fellow listing agent Scott Hannah said.

Part of the downstairs area also needed updating.

“All the hard work has been lovingly done remodelling and restoring the Gisborne Club home to this stage over the past 10 years, now it’s ready for a new owner to add the final finishing touches. We’re all eagerly waiting to see what the final chapter has in store,” he said.

The property is being sold at auction on June 10.