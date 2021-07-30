They told OneRoof that although they did some small alterations during the 13 years they’d owned their home, it wasn’t until recently that they made a decision to go all-out with a complete transformation.

When they decided to sell their four-bedroom house on the sought-after Volcanic Street that they called in the experts for a top-to-toe renovation.

But a family selling their character bungalow in Auckland's Mount Eden have gone a step further.

It's standard business now for people selling their homes to bring in the stagers, with their immaculate sofas, fashion-forward cushions and duvets arranged just so.

They called in Abi Wisnewski of Kärlek (which is Swedish for ‘love’), who specialises in undertaking smart updates to prepare a home for sale.





The renovation included updates to both living rooms in the Mount Eden house. Photo / Supplied

“We moved out, then Abi and her incredible team of builders and tradespeople moved in, and within seven weeks the project was completed – surpassing our very high standards. I honestly don’t know how she did it,” says the owner.

“I call her my Wonder Woman,” she adds.

Wisnewski specialises in renovating homes for sale but also works for home owners who aren’t moving (and, in some cases, would-be vendors who change their mind about selling after seeing the transformation).

She says that realistically a service as comprehensive as hers starts at around $100,000 and the sky is the limit after that.





The renovation retained original bungalow features. Photo / Supplied

“It depends on the size of the house too, and if I think people might be over-capitalising, I tell them.”

What makes her stand out is that she promises speed and certainty and her fees have built-in contingency budgets.

Bayleys agent Colleen Milne, who is bringing the property to auction on August 12, says that what impresses her the most is the incredible attention to detail that is obvious in the property’s new incarnation.





The bungalow is in a sought-after street in Mount Eden, but had not been updated for more than a decade. Photo / Supplied

“I know the vendors were actually wondering if they might fall so in love with it that they couldn’t bring themselves to leave.”

In fact, the owners say that they did feel torn when they saw the transformation, but having resolved to move on.

The 1920s bungalow, with its timber floorboards, and pressed ceilings is now light, bright and completely modern, with a brand-new kitchen with a generous pantry, integrated laundry and loads of storage. The cleverly designed outdoor area with pull-down sides can be used all-year-round, as can the spa pool.





An updated outdoor room provides year-round living. Photo / Supplied

Four bedrooms enjoy leafy garden views and both bathrooms now have luxury touches. The master suite also has a private home office.

Wisnewski feels especially proud of the job that she’s done at this special property.





The house has two living rooms. Photo / supplied

“I almost wanted to cry when I saw how delighted these lovely owners were with the result. It makes all the work really worthwhile.”



