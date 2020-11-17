The house, which is being marketed for sale by Ray White Masterton agent Brad Chittick, is for sale by way of price by application.

Known as The House Wrapped In Literature, it has an original poem written by former New Zealand poet laureate Jenny Bornholdt for the owners sandblasted onto glass panels that surround the upper levels.

The multi-million dollar seven-bedroom house that sits on 9ha in the Wairarapa comes with a swimming pool and spa, tennis court, gymnasium, workshop and home cinema.

A one-of-a kind property that's just as much a work of art as a house to live in is on the market for sale .

The owners had commissioned award-winning architect Stuart Gardyne to build the house after returning to New Zealand from the UK in the early 2000s. They had been living in a tall, skinny home in the centre of London and needed a house with space.

“We wanted the things that we weren’t able to achieve in London: a house that spread over a horizontal piece of land rather than going ‘up’, expansive views, rural access, tranquillity, restfulness, and a more sustainable life than living in one of the world’s biggest cities,” said the owners.





The Wairarapa Ponotahi House consists of a five-bedroom main house plus guest house around an outdoor pool, spa, tennis court and pavilion, and extensive garaging. Photo / Supplied

The house Gardyne came up with was a finalist in New Zealand Home & Building magazine's Home of the Year Awards in 2004.

Chittick says the home is a “truly remarkable property and a piece of Wairarapa paradise”.





The glass upper level is wrapped in the poem. Photo / Supplied

“It’s not very often truly unique homes like this are offered on the open market,” Chittick said. “We expect Ponatahi House to have significant appeal to high-end buyers, including Kiwi expats, looking to secure a luxury lifestyle opportunity in the magnificent surroundings of the Wairarapa countryside.”





The house was a finalist in Home & Entertaining magazine's Home of the Year in 2004. Photo / Supplied

The owners said: “We’ve had an absolutely fantastic experience here, from designing and building our home to living in it with our family and creating what we think is a true legacy. Our children have grown up now so now it’s time for a new future for us – and a new future for this beautiful property.”





The house includes multiple living spaces, as well as a cinema and gym. Photo / Supplied



