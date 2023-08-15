Harcourts salesperson Brianna Kerridge said 90 groups inspected the house, noting that the open homes were full of kids and she spent more time watching them play than showing their parents around the house.

OneRoof can report that the home on Beach Road, in Campbells Bay, sold for around $1.3 million, above its CV of $1.25m, although exact details of the sale are unable to be disclosed until settlement.

But being zoned for popular secondary schools soon made it a compelling proposition for the adults too, and within 12 days the auction had been called off and the best five offers had been presented to the owners.

An Auckland house that was transformed into an ultimate play zone complete with a playground, sandpit, mini pump track and a water slide had the kids wanting to move in even before their parents were sold on it.

She said they had a ball exploring all the toys in the playroom before heading outside to the outdoor playground, sandpit and a sloping path that could double as a mini pump track. The slide into the inground pool was also another reason they were all begging their parents to buy it. “It was nuts,” Kerridge said.

Read more:

- Welcome to the fun house: The best Barbie-style dream homes for sale in NZ

- The double grammar zone homes selling for less than $1m

- 40 buyers line up for Remuera mansion with $12m CV

“It was just full of kids. It was all young children that came through and literally, I was entertaining kids more than working with the buyers.”

One even left a message on the outdoor blackboard that read: “Welcome. Please feel free to look around.”

Kerridge said the owners were happy with the result and that the husband’s hard work to create a dream house for his own children had paid off, and that the new family will also be able to enjoy it.



The owner told OneRoof last month that they were already planning their next fun house complete with a hydro-slide running from the top level of their new home.





Kids loved the sandpit and two slides including one into the inground pool. Photo / Supplied





One child visiting the Beach Road open home even left a cute message for other buyers who were there. Photo / Supplied

While Kerridge said it was definitely the most fun house she’s marketed so far and one where the kids, who came with their parents, were a big help with selling it because they loved it.

All but one of the offers were from young families looking to buy their first homes and were future-proofing by ensuring they were in the Rangitoto College, West Lake Boys’ High School and West Lake Girls’ High School zones.

The Beach Road property had the unique advantage of being in one of the few pockets on the North Shore where it is zoned for both secondary schools, she said, adding that she was now helping those families who had missed out find their new home. About two-thirds of them are all looking to be in either of those school zones.

“They all want these school zones, but they have children under the age of five.”

Kerridge took her buyers to some open homes in the sought-after school zones at the weekend and said they were really crowded. “It’s similar numbers coming through but there’s so little stock to show them. We don’t have a lot of product on the market at the moment and I think people are realising we’ve hit rock bottom and it’s slowly starting to creep up again and people are trying to get in.”





The luxury home on Ridge Road in Riverhead, had the ultimate home theatre complete with its own auto curtain. Photo / Supplied

Another “fun house” on Ridge Road, in Riverhead, with a partially covered roof over the inground pool, a billiard room and a ‘Gold Class’ home cinema with seven relaxer chairs also got snapped up this month for an undisclosed price. It has a CV of $5.4m.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent Natalie Newton said it was a luxurious home, which was a privilege to sell.

She’s finding more and more people are building luxury cinemas and entertainment zones such as billiard and games rooms, especially in lifestyle residences out of the central city.

Buyers like having everything under one roof for family and friends, she said. “They don't need to leave home, drive, hit traffic, struggle with parking etc and everyone comes to your home to relax in comfort and enjoy the latest releases. This is one of the many reasons buying a larger home in Coatesville, Riverhead and Dairy Flat is a great option.”

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Campbells Bay and Riverhead





