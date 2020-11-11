“I knew everyone on the street and I’ve always known this house.”

“I lived on this street for seven years. [A neighbour] and I lobbied to underground the powerlines on Hamilton Rd, so I got to know the owner,” he says.

The purchaser of 15 Hamilton Rd, Simon Dunlop, has lived in the area for some 20 years.

A landmark Herne Bay property on 2200sq m has sold this week for $8 million, matching this year’s record for settled sales in the blue-chip suburb.





The villa is on a huge 2188 sqm site, surrounded by a mix of original villas and more modern townhouses. Photo / Supplied

Dunlop, who sold a renovated house in Sentinel Rd at the end of 2018 to do another project in Freemans Bay, is well experienced in the importance of heritage in the area.

“It is totally unique to have 2200sq m of land in Herne Bay.

“My intention is to restore the villa and retain the heritage. This will take three years at least to do, and then I’ll move back here.”

He says that the price he paid of $3600 per square metre compares well to other smaller Herne Bay properties that have sold for $5000 to $5500 recently, or Remuera properties going for $4500 to $5000 per square metre.

Dunlop points to a similar do-up on just 900 sqm at 23 Hamilton Rd that he says sold recently for $4.5 million. It too had been held in the same family for over 50 years and OneRoof records show it had a council valuation of $3.375 million.





A similar house at 23 Hamilton Road on 900 sq m sold at the beginning of the year. Photo / Supplied

15 Hamilton Rd was sold by Ray White Ponsonby agents Jan George and Aaron Haabjoern, who are pleased the landmark home would be well looked after.

“I knew the family of the property well and it represented one of the few estates still intact on the Northern Slopes – it will now go on to be the grand home it deserves to be,” George said.

The property had been in the same family since 1942 - nearly 80 years – and still has many of its original features. The bulk of its 2017 $6.1 million council valuation is for its 2188sq m of land.





The new owner has a team of heritage architects and planners to restore the house to its former glory. Photo / Supplied

Dunlop has an experienced team of architects Jason Bailey and Pashtrik Hoxha, who specialise in heritage restorations and new builds, with planning specialist Hamish Firth of Mt Hobson Group.

His plan is to subdivide the site into two 1100sq m sites, restoring the villa on one site and building a second house on the other site.

“I’m still deciding what that will be, but it will be in keeping, a villa with all the modern finishes.”

“The important thing to know is this will be a home for myself and my son once completed – I will also be holding the second property as a long-term investment.





The 1910 villa has many original features such a fireplaces, stained glass windows and ceiling roses. Photo / Supplied

“The home is in good hands and it’s a sense of pride for me that I get to restore her to the grand villa she was back in the day – it will do this wonderful area justice once the work is complete.”

Ray White agent Jan George added “15 Hamilton Rd is a landmark property for the area, and I think we’re all excited to see what the final outcome will be – it will be like looking through the window into the past.”





Billed as "tired", the do-up has been in the same family for nearly 80 years. Photo / Supplied

Another property George is marketing at 38 Hamilton Road shows the value of fully renovated heritage houses in the area. The 400 sqm house on 1246 sqm has luxury kitchen, chandeliers, heated pool and a cabana guest cottage, five bedrooms, a media room and wine cellar. OneRoof records show it last sold in December 2016 for $9.15 million.

Other agents in the area say that such large and un-renovated properties are rare in the Auckland seaside suburb, and buyers will pay a premium to get into the area.



