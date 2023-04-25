“Clevedon is catching up with Whitford, but only 40 minutes’ drive from Auckland city. You get a lot for your money, whereas the horse has bolted on value in Matakana.”

“People are looking south of Auckland now. Suburbs like Clevedon still have a country feel. People go across to the Pohutukawa coast, for boating and fishing, and the farmers’ market in the area is really quite nice,” Hawkins said.

Ray White agent Ross Hawkins, whose luxury patch includes Weiti Bay, Matakana and Omaha, as well as further north in the Bay of Islands, told OneRoof that with prices maxing out in traditional high-end lifestyle property markets, buyers are turning their attention to Clevedon, on Auckland’s south-eastern fringe.

An Auckland real estate agent who usually focuses on the wealthy lifestyle regions north of Auckland said that up-scale buyers are now looking south of the city for better value.

Hawkins, with colleague Richard Bull, is marketing one of the newest properties in the suburb, a house and land package by David Reid Homes on a 5703sqm estate at 1 Rossbern Lane.

“It’s arguably the best pocket of Clevedon, surrounded by unsurpassed properties,” he said, adding that the gated estate has only eight residents in an area well above the floodplain, surrounded by bush and established oak trees.

“There’s common land with lakes and walkways. It really is a classy development.”

The spec-build home of 369sqm will include four bedrooms, two bathrooms and garaging for three cars and will boast cedar and textured block cladding, two fireplaces, custom oak cabinetry in kitchen, bathroom and living built-ins and Miele appliances. In addition to the ducted heat pump system, there are two fireplaces. The price will also include the driveway, three water tanks and a septic system.

Buyers have the opportunity to use the landscaping allowance to their own designs, and Hawkins said that working with a builder this way is easier for owners who would otherwise be nervous to self-build.

“There’s a lot of flexibility about how they spec this. The house and land as pictured would be $4.5m, but buyers could add other features, such as landscaping or a pool,” Hawkins said.





The planned four-bedroom property on Rossbern Lane sits on 5703sqm of flat land on Auckland's southern lifestyle fringe. Photo / Supplied





A seven-bedroom luxury home at 34 Quinns Road, in Clevedon, is looking for buyers with $4m-plus to spend. Photo / Supplied

Hawkins and Bull are also marketing a stylish 1980s cedar house, with seven bedrooms spread between the main house and a second one, on 34 Quinns Road, Clevedon, which is asking $4m-plus.

The over 4-hectare estate of beautifully landscaped grounds includes a barn and outbuildings.

Clevedon-based Ray White agent Jay Singh, who has lived in the district since his parents moved there 30 years ago, prefers to pitch his town as completely different from other country districts.

“I’ve had a call last week from a Sydney client coming home. He’s looked all the way from Kumeu to Cambridge, but said, ‘I love south Auckland and Clevedon’s the heart’,” he said.





A four-bedroom home on Monument Road, in Clevedon, last year sold for $2.91m - more than $800,000 above its CV. Photo / Supplied





Another property on Monument Road sold for $2.1m in November last year. Photo / Supplied

“In the polo season people come from Cambridge and Matakana and they fit in, they love the country spirit.”

Singh has achieved four of the top five house prices in the area, but noted that sales had slowed this year. “Not counting sections, there have been only four sales in 2023, three of them are ours. There are some big blocks, off market deals for future development looking at around $5m, as well as lifestyle estates around that price,” he said.

“The thing about Clevedon is that there are some absolutely breath-taking properties that nobody knows about, that don’t want to be seen. It’s the owners’ weekend property, [to use] when they come down for the horses and polo,” he said.







A five-bedroom estate on 4.8ha at 766 Clevedon Kawakawa Road, in Clevedon, Auckland. Photo / Supplied





The grand family home on Clevedon Kawakawa Road is stylishly presented and is priced by negotiation. Photo / Supplied

“They’re the same as the Whitford mansions, the owners don’t want people to know, but Clevedon is so friendly, it’s a completely different clientele.”



Singh, with colleague Jess Carlin, is currently listing a “bloody beautiful” five-bedroom home on 766 Clevedon Kawakawa Road, which sums up the district with its billing of “Remuera styling - Clevedon living”.

The immaculate four-bedroom home on 4.8ha, with a one bedroom granny flat, with a pond, fruit orchard and outbuildings, is likely to fetch mid-to-high $2m, around its CV of $2.85m.

“There’s a lot of stock available, some off market listings too. They’re getting great money, but it is taking a lot of negotiating,” he said.

“At the end of the day, this is still south Auckland, and Clevedon’s kept its roots.”

