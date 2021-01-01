The answer can affect price and the duration of a job but it also can have an effect on the value of property if the choice is made.

Most renovation jobs are relatively straight-forward, but there are those that will require professional assistance. For Kiwis planning a home-makeover the important question is this: Does the job need a builder or an architect?

Many builders and trades report that clients are putting money saved for international travel into their homes instead.

The 2020 lockdowns, low interest rates and ban on overseas travel have driven huge lifts in the home renovations sector.

Mark Trafford, managing director of renovation firm Maintain to Profit, says his company is reaping the benefits of New Zealanders’ lock-down home-improvement plans.

“It’s been the most incredible six months for us, and business is crazy all over the country – it’s absolute madness!”

Trafford says that people are adding rooms, converting garages for other purposes, building decks, installing pools, and generally aiming for dream- home status.

“In terms of whether you require an architect or architectural designer, the best idea - from my experience, it is best to sit down first for a chat with a quality builder, who you feel you can trust.

“That person will soon be able to tell what consents might be involved in your plan and ascertain from that whether an architect is needed.”

Trafford says that while there’s a common perception that using an architect or architectural designer will cost a lot of money, that not necessarily always the case.

“The architect will look at what you want to do and if it’s relatively uncomplicated, they’ll check your proposal against plans held on file by council and advise whether you need their on-going input.

“Getting concept drawings will only cost a few thousand dollars, and even if you don’t end up going ahead, having them adds a bonus selling point when you come to list the property.”

Etienne Koster, an architectural designer from Harbour City Plans, in Auckland, says that he’s feeling quite inspired by all the positive movement in the building and renovation market right now.

“The way we use our homes is changing dramatically and by doing renovations and doing them well, there’s potential for adding lots of value.”

Kostar says that unsurprisingly, prevailing trends include converting garages, spare bedrooms, cupboard nooks in kitchens, and even wardrobes into home offices.

“The way that working from home has become widely accepted during 2020 means that office space and extra toilets and bathrooms for clients are sensible adaptations.”

It’s important to acknowledge that architects and architectural designers have certain differences in their training - and in what they do, but both are equally worthy of respect.

An architect has a university qualification involving at least five years study, with a knowledge and understanding of architectural history. His or her designs have both artistic and holistic aspects. Architects are suited to complex design jobs and while their fees may seem expensive, their deep expertise can be invaluable.

An architectural designer or draftsperson generally learns for around three years – usually in a polytechnic environment – focussing particularly on technical aspects of drawing and design. He or she can undertake a multitude of straight-forward jobs and use knowledge of the industry to gain appropriate consents and a satisfactory outcome for the property owner.



