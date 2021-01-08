The pair of apartments were converted from an early 1900s warehouse. Photo / Supplied

The four owners are now selling their boat house right on the water at the Bay of Islands ferry gateway at 5 Beechy Street . Ray White's Phil Horrobin is marketing the property by auction February 11.

A quartet who used to be neighbours created two luxury apartments sitting right over the water in Opua from what had once been an early 1900s warehouse.

Angie and her late husband Ted plus former neighbours Grant and Brenda created the Opua Boathouse now offered as either private residences, home-and-income or as a going concern luxury accommodation business.

Angie’s son, Michael, says: “They’re absolutely unique being literally right over the water and on two freehold titles.”

Michael says: “You can leave the ranch-sliders open and listen to the tide coming in underneath your property, completely safe and secure knowing there are big pylons underneath you.





The boat house has a great view of the boats coming and going in Opua. Photo / Supplied

“And you can fish right from your deck.

“Watching the comings and goings of boats nearby you almost feel like you’re on another boat in the bay but in a much more luxurious environment without constant motion, cramped living and a tiny bathroom.”

Angie says the building historically provided grocery warehousing for the local general store.

Grant was great to team up with to reinvent it being a master builder with exacting standards. That project took two years to complete.





Both apartments are let as luxury accommodation. Photo / Supplied

The apartments opened as luxury accommodation in 2003, maintaining a Booking.com rating in the mid-nines and buyers can purchase one or both.

They’re located over the water adjacent to the car ferry to Russell and, on the other side, the Opua beach, near the Opua-Paihia coastal walkway. Their address in the heart of Opua township has three open-air car parking spots.





Bedrooms have close up sea views. Photo / Supplied

The extraordinary location inspired a refined nautical theme with the upper-level apartment named ‘The Bridge’ and the lower ‘The Landing’. There’s an under-floor port-hole in the shared foyer and the seawards part of The Landing’s abundant decks is shaped like a boat’s prow.

Michael says: “I saw one of the Orakei boatsheds when it was for sale recently seeing they’re over the water and this is like that on steroids.

“You get a freehold title, big apartments, a big living area, big sleeping areas and big decks.”

Both weatherboard apartment have similar layouts bestowing sweeping views over the Bay of Islands from Veronica Channel to Waitangi, the Black Rocks and beyond.





Decks on both levels are set up for relaxing - and fishing. Photo / Supplied

Both are fronted by decks and a large open-plan living area encompassing lounge, dining and a full kitchen with gleaming stainless steel benches. Air-conditioning heat pumps maintain the atmosphere.

Michael says: “I stayed here often as my children were growing up and it’s just as pleasurable being here on a wintery day as a beautiful sunny day.

“It’d be wonderful to live here permanently, perhaps having it as a lock-up-and-leave to accompany your boat.”





Each residence also has two bedrooms, a bathroom outfitted in Italian tiles, a separate laundry and storage area.

Opua, a 10-minute ferry ride from Russell and 10 minutes’ drive from Paihia, boasts a general store, cafes, restaurants and the Opua Marina.

Angie still lives locally but thinks its time to sell given her age.

Ray White agent Phil Horrobin says: “It is so rare to find properties which are situated literally over the water on freehold unit titles.“

