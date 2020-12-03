Kauri floorboards from the sets of the Chronicles of Narnia were used to build the house at John Brian Drive, Okura. Photo / Supplied

The lodge, in Okura on the northern edge of Auckland city, is built from timber recycled from the set of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

A luxury lifestyle property owes its magic to the world of Narnia.

The movie featuring Tilda Swinton, Liam Neeson, Dawn French, James McAvoy and Rupert Everett, was filmed around New Zealand in 2004. Coromandel’s Cathedral Cove was Cair Paravel ruins, the entry to Narnia, north west Auckland’s Woodhill forest was the White Witch’s camp, while Elephant Rocks near Oamaru was Aslan’s Camp. But many of the spectacular sets were built in the old Hobsonville air base – now the new town of Hobsonville Point.

Kauri for the floor boards for the 2005 build of 10B John Brian Drive, Okura was sourced for the house once production finished and the sets were broken up.





The house has a magic bush setting. Photo / Supplied

There’s also an old-worldly lamp from the film, albeit not the most iconic one shown in wintery Narnia, in the centre of the driveway turning circle.

Barfoot & Thompson agent Nadja Court who is bringing the property to auction December 10, says: “It offers modern and stylish living, with some rustic elements adding to its charm. “

Starting from the driveway, magic gates to the leafy driveway hint at the story-book house beyond.

The five-bedroom home has the movie-land charm with its soft blue board-and-batten exterior accented with wooden shingles.





From the gated entry the leafy driveway leads ends in a garden, complete with lamp post from the movie set. Photo / Supplied

This large lifestyle property is reminiscent of a luxury lodge in the South of France, with a touch of cinematic magic, its main open-plan living area topped by a massive vaulted ceilings with exposed macrocarpa beams and a beautiful kauri floor.

The property’s 1.77 hectares are in Okura, inland from Long Bay on Auckland’s North Shore.

Nadja says: “You get to enjoy this really tranquil environment with that rural lifestyle feeling in a location that is not too far out from anything.”

The city centre is 20 minutes away off-peak and 10 minutes’ drive reaches Albany Mall or Long Bay or Browns Bay beaches.





Decks and a swimming pool are surrounded by bush. Photo / Supplied

Entry is into the magnificently proportioned living-dining-kitchen area, with textural rough-sawn macrocarpa wall boards, painted white, and an open fireplace within a towering schist surround.

The kitchen with stone benches and double butler’s sink has a scullery. Living flows out through French doors to a big deck running the width of the house and harbouring a spa pool.

Nadja says: “Entertaining is amazing here with the big living area opening out to the deck.

“You enjoy this lovely, private outlook over bush.





The welcoming kitchen overlooks garden and bush. Photo / Supplied

“And if you’ve got a big family this home will be fantastic as it’s got so much space.”

That includes a mezzanine second lounge-rumpus room accompanied by an office and an en-suited bedroom.

Plentiful off-street parking bolsters triple internal-access garaging down one side of the home.





The house has a country setting, but is only 10 minutes from Albany. Photo / Supplied

“At the far end of the garage there’s also another room which the current owner runs a home office for a business from which could alternatively be a teen retreat or sixth bedroom.”

The main, entry level is home to the en-suited master bedroom with walk-in-robe, also opening to the rear deck. Nearby are another two bedrooms, the family bathroom with clawfoot bath and a laundry.

Multiple owners have utilised the downstairs flat with its own entrance for an au pair. Guests or extended family could equally appreciate its open-plan living-kitchen space, bedroom, bathroom and private, paved outdoor living.

There’s a heated swimming pool swathed in more decks, with a playground area and lawn as well as four paddocks, bush and a stream.

