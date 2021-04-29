Here a few tips to get art styling right to complete your interior scheme.

If clients have a collection they would like to retain, then we use the works to start the scheme. If not, we use the art pieces as the last element to complete a cohesive design. It is especially difficult to get right when the members of the household have differing art tastes.

In our design studio the owners' art works are either the very first thing or one of the last things we work with for a scheme.

Art is one of the most subjective items that can make or break your interior decor.





Good photography is a great way to start a collection. Photo / Supplied

A great starting point for an art collection is photography.

In my own home I have two very large format detailed photographs that I took myself (airplane engines from Motat 2). I wanted something industrial and connected to aviation, but I couldn’t find anything that caught my eye. So I shot them myself and invested in the photographs being professionally mounted and framed, which was the largest expense.

Photography is a great way to personalise art with a subject matter that is meaningful to your household. Alternatively there are plenty of photographic prints in the market to choose from, anything from quirky scenes through to the classic black and white.





Line drawings are a cost-effective way to get impact. Photo / Supplied

Line drawing is contemporary way to bring in art at varied amounts of visual intensity. Line drawings can be either bold or simplistic and most collections incorporate a colour scheme which you can coordinate with your decor. As these are generally prints, rather than originals, drawings are a cost-effective pop of artwork that make you look like you are an art world connoisseur.

If art gallery quality original pieces aren’t in your budget, look at the reproductions from popular furnishing store, which often sell for under $1000, depending on the size.

You really need to shop around to find the perfect piece that works both for your budget and also fits your space. Go shopping with a checklist to keep on the right direction and minimise impulse buys.





Use the expert eye and installation skills of art hire companies when you are staging your house for sale. Photo / Supplied

Whichever art piece you coose, the first step is to identify the sizing that works in the space. Be slightly flexible by noting down a couple of sizes that could work.

Take photos of the colours of other pieces in the space as a reminder to tie into the colour scheme. Art works can work as a tonal complement rather that a literal matching for a more modern look. Then the decision just comes down to style: do you want your art to be a real conversation piece or just something that complements the décor.

When the house is going on the market, real estate agents often recommend conversational pieces that aren’t too subjective so buyers remember the home easily.





Art pieces can be the jumping off point for an interesting colour scheme. Photo / Supplied

This really depends on how busy or patterned the existing décor is. To freshen up home for sale, I recommend hiring or leasing originals to give a home a high end and original feel. Then, when you move to your new home select permanent pieces that work for the new space.

In general, you should enjoy your art as an extension of your personality, lifestyle and cultural tastes. By selecting art that compliments your interior as your style evolves over the years rather than a momentary impulse, you will be on your way to curating a nice collection for your home.

- Laura Heynike is director of Pocketspace Interiors



