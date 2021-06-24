It includes an in-ground heated pool/spa, an open plan kitchen and family room that flows down to the dunes, a triple-car garage and space to park the boat, all on a huge 1368sqm section of land.

Sold in April, the five-bedroom house on Inanga Lane looks out to Little Barrier Island and was designed for the current owners by the award-winning Leuschke Group Architects in 2009.

The sale price is more than $3m above the property’s 2017 rating valuation. It is also Omaha’s highest, just beating the $7.35m paid for a neighbouring four-bedroom luxury bach that was owned by rich-lister Diane Foreman and her broadcaster husband Paul Henry.





The property had a 2017 CV of $4.25m. Photo / Supplied

The property was listed with Ray White agents Heather Walton and Sue Hatton. Both agents declined to comment on the sale, but in their marketing they said the property was a rarity.

“Securing this property is an investment for the future. The limited number of waterfront homes in [Omaha’s] southern end keeps these properties highly sought after and valuable.”

Precision Real Estate agent Di Balich, who sold Foreman and Henry’s bach last year, said there was huge demand for Omaha real estate.

“The Omaha market is going from strength to strength. I don’t think you can get anything waterfront anymore for less than $5.5m. Prices here remain high and will keep moving north,” she said.

Balich said some families owned up to five waterfront homes in the area and that many Omaha residents would spend only a few weeks a year at their baches.

“I believe beachfront [properties] will escalate in value significantly again in two to three years because there’s a limited supply of waterfront and beach reserve [land].”





A waterfront home on Omaha's Lagoon Way sold for $5.6m to a family who lived just a house away from the beach. Photo / Supplied

Balich said there was a lot of property shuffling going on in Omaha by locals, with homeowners not directly on the waterfront seizing any opportunities to trade up and get closer to the beach.

She said the recent buyers of a four-bedroom waterfront house on Lagoon Way did exactly that.

They had bought a designer property located one house back from the beach on Taumata Road last year for $3.85m, but when the Lagoon Way bach came up for sale, and offered unobstructed views of the water, they snapped it up, for $5.6m.

This month they sold their Taumata Road bach for just over $4.5m.

“[The Lagoon Way property] is older but good quality and the buyers were preparing to pay extra to shuffle from [Omaha’s] southern end to the northern end,” Balich said.



