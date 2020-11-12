OPINION: Anyone watching the mortgage interest rates over the past few months has seen them gradually, but consistently, falling. Best of all, the variance between the banks is small; at the major banks, the difference access almost all offered rates is around 0.1 percent. Gone are the days of jumping ship because your bank's rate was 0.4 percent higher than the next one. That was until Heartland Bank recently released their one-year fixed rate at 1.99 percent. An all-time New Zealand record and around 0.5 percent cheaper than the main banks.

Heartland is well placed to offer this cheaper rate. Their overheads are likely to be significantly lower than the major banks just from sheer size. And, as all pricing in the financial markets is based on risk, Heartland is likely to be extremely picky with who they give this money to. They will want only the most secure of applicants.

A difference of 0.5 percent equates to savings of $500 per $100,000 borrowed. So for a mortgage of $500,000, the savings amount to $2500 per year, or roughly $50 per week, which is no small amount.

If you are looking to change, however, it would pay to check several things to make sure you are coming away with some financial benefit. If your mortgage is locked into a fixed term, there may be break costs to pay your current bank.