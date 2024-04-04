Aerial view looking towards Alps



Located 20 minutes from Christchurch in the heart of Lincoln, Te Whāriki merges easy, relaxed living with a deep connection to the whenua (land). The 950-section development is close to schools, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, playgrounds, parks, gyms and of course Lincoln University, while its rural outlook creates a sense of escapism from the hustle and bustle of city life. Four kilometres of walkways and cycleways make it easy to get around the neighbourhood, and for commuters, it’s a straightforward drive into the CBD with regular public transport servicing the area.

Ngāi Tahu Property National Development Manager Dean Christie says Te Whāriki, which is a joint venture between Ngāi Tahu Property and Lincoln University, revolves around the people who live there.

“We all live busy lives, so home should be our sanctuary,” says Christie. “Te Whāriki offers residents the opportunity to escape the city and go home to their own little slice of paradise.”

What sets this development apart from others is its relationship with the environment and the natural landscape that surrounds it.





Main playground

“Ngāi Tahu Property is an iwi-owned organisation so we work in line with Ngāi Tahu values, in particular the idea of kaitiakitanga (guardianship). As developers, we create places for people to live, but we also have a responsibility to care for and respect the environment while we’re doing it. It’s very important to us that the whenua is respected, looked after, and enhanced. Working along these principles, we look to minimise our environmental impacts including reducing pollution and noise and reinstating natural resources.”

Wetlands located within the development have been replanted with native vegetation, and a strong focus has been placed on restoring the waterways and implementing environmentally friendly stormwater management. In addition, four kilometres of walkways and cycleways plus 4.5 hectares of recreational reserves – almost unheard of in developments – offer residents instant access to wide open spaces.

“The wellbeing of the people who live in any development should be paramount to the developers,” says Christie. “At Te Whāriki, we want residents to have and embrace the opportunity to connect with the outdoors and develop a sense of community with their neighbours. Incidental connection with each other is a natural and important way to build relationships with each other too.”

People are already using the outdoor spaces at Te Whāriki.

“On any given morning, many Te Whāriki residents and Lincoln locals use the walkways and cycleways. But because there’s so much space, it never feels crowded. There’s plenty of room for everyone.”

Christie says the partnership between Ngāi Tahu Property and Lincoln University is a natural synergy.

“Both parties hold values that are very similar, especially our commitment to the restoration of the waterways and the environment which has been central to the overall master plan and urban design of Te Whāriki. We’re both in this for the long haul. Our partnership is an enduring narrative which really anchors our cultural values to the whenua.”

For more than 20 years, Ngāi Tahu Property has been creating homes and spaces for South Islanders. Residential projects are currently underway in Rangiora, Queenstown, Hornby and Wainoni. Ngāi Tahu Property has further residential developments in the pipeline and will be providing further information on these in the near future.

“Our mahi revolves around people,” says Christie. “We’re passionate about creating spaces where people feel connected with each other and the environment, where they feel at home. We’re proud of Te Whāriki and what it offers residents.”

Of the 950 lots available at Te Whāriki, fewer than 50 remain. Titles are available for the remaining lots and building can start immediately.

For more information about Te Whāriki, visit tewhariki.co.nz.



