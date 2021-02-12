Three titles on a Mixed-Use zoned site in a prime North Shore location have come onto the market.



46B Taharoto Road, in Takapuna, is being marketed for sale by JLL Brokers David Mayhew and Euan Stratton by way of deadline private treaty, closing March 4.

On offer is a level rectangular site with three industrial buildings which date back to the 1940s. The three buildings are accessed via a wide driveway off one of the North Shore’s busiest arterial routes that links the Takapuna CBD through to the Smales Farm Business Park and the Wairau Valley industrial estate.

The three titles combined amount to a site area of around 3,116sqm on while the buildings account for around 1,390sqm and are either vacant or on short-term leases. 46B Taharoto Road is in close proximity to the North Shore Hospital, four high-decile schools, and is directly adjoined to residential housing and the rear of the Waitemata District Health Board medical campus.