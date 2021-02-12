Three titles on a Mixed-Use zoned site in a prime North Shore location have come onto the market.
46B Taharoto Road, in Takapuna, is being marketed for sale by JLL Brokers David Mayhew and Euan Stratton by way of deadline private treaty, closing March 4.
On offer is a level rectangular site with three industrial buildings which date back to the 1940s. The three buildings are accessed via a wide driveway off one of the North Shore’s busiest arterial routes that links the Takapuna CBD through to the Smales Farm Business Park and the Wairau Valley industrial estate.
The three titles combined amount to a site area of around 3,116sqm on while the buildings account for around 1,390sqm and are either vacant or on short-term leases. 46B Taharoto Road is in close proximity to the North Shore Hospital, four high-decile schools, and is directly adjoined to residential housing and the rear of the Waitemata District Health Board medical campus.
Start your property search
Mayhew says the site is not only ripe for development, but it can also offer flexibility.
“With the three titles on offer as one, the whole is truly greater than the sum of its parts. The Mixed-Use zoning within the sought-after and established suburb of Takapuna allows for a number of development options up to 16.5 metres in height, including residential, medical, aged care or education,” says Mayhew.
“What’s more, there is a current income from two tenants on short-term leases, and if a holding income is desired then all the tenancies are highly-lettable given the enviable location.”
Stratton says the potential of this site is obvious.
“Just down the road at 54 Taharoto Road a similar site is currently under construction for a three-level terrace-style residential development,” says Stratton.
“Both the Northcote Road Motorway interchange and Northern Busway are less than 100 metres away, the Takapuna retail and commercial precinct and the beach are within close proximity, and Albany is within a 5 minute drive.”
Ad Tag