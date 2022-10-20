She added buyers looking at the 296sqm eight-year-old home, close to the boat ramp, were a mix of new buyers just starting to research the Omaha market, those planning to buy later in the summer and the rest ready to buy now. They included locals doing the well-known “Omaha shuffle” and an expat Kiwi – all with budgets over $5m. The home had a CV of $4.25m.

“It shows Omaha is fit and well, and just emerging from winter. Those numbers looking at the house were the sort of numbers we were seeing last year,” Balich said.

Precision agent Di Balich, who marketed the property, said she’d had over 47 groups looking at the four-bedroom home on Omaha Drive during its campaign.

A waterfront Omaha property sold at auction last week for $6.2 million, kicking off the summer season in the rich-lister beach town.

“We had solid interest. It has one of the widest waterfront frontages on the Omaha Harbour, dramatic 180-degree sea views and at eight years old, is a lot more modern than many of the surrounding homes, which were built around 18 or so years ago.

“Everyone was very happy,” she said, adding that her three new listings on the market this week are boosting the market, which has been short of stock all winter.

Another Omaha property sold at Bayleys auction rooms this week was the stylish three-bedroom contemporary house on Te Mana Street, Omaha, whose auction was brought forward after only two weeks on the market.





The eight-year-old house on Omaha Drive, Omaha, had wide sea-views and attracted over 47 groups to open homes. Photo / Supplied

The home, marketed by Victoria Turner, sold under the hammer for $2.305m, over $500,000 more than its CV.

In west Auckland, interest in a five-bedroom, four-bathroom brick and tile house in Shaw Road, Oratia, was so high that the auction was brought forward after a pre-auction offer two weeks into the campaign.

Craig Smith, of Ray White, said two bidders drove the pre-auction price of $2.05m up another $220,000 before the hammer came down at $2.225m, well over its CV of $1.95m.

“Oratia is still strong, as the lifestyle living has not had the same strictures like other parts of the city. Buyers are coming out from the central city when they find there’s going to be a five-storey high neighbour going in,” Smith said.





A smart three-bedroom house on Te Mana Street, Omaha, sold for $2.305m after only two weeks on the market. Photo / Supplied

He added that “real box ticker” houses like this (the spacious house had a semi-self-contained upper floor, another one-bedroom cottage, a pool and sunny lawn on over 3500sqm) rarely come to market, so he encouraged the buyers to keep bidding. The successful buyers will use the home as an extended family compound.

In Remuera, a three-bedroom bungalow on Ngapuhi Road, marketed by Ray White agent Andrew Fava with Ella Langsford, sold under the hammer this week for $2.125m, just under its $2.25m CV, after 47 groups viewed the property.

Fava said the home, which is not in double grammar zone, would be entry level for the blue-chip suburb, but buyers in that $2m price range were still nervous about finance and more likely to make conditional offers subject to selling their own home.

“That conditional number might look prettier on paper, but it opens up a whole lot of post-contract negotiations. That sweet spot is the $3.5m to $6m, with no strings attached and people ready to commit,” he said.





A four-bedroom bungalow on Ngapuhi Road, Remuera, sold this week for $2.125m. Photo / Supplied

“The owners were very happy to sell under the hammer.”

In Ponsonby, a four-bedroom bay villa on Vermont Street, Ponsonby, marketed by Bayleys agent Blair Haddow sold for $2.1m, below its $2.8m CV.

The villa on 371sqm land, which was billed as ready for a makeover, had desirable off-street parking and a tidy renovation. Records show it last sold seven years ago for $1.545m.

In Barfoot & Thompson’s auction rooms, a classic four-bedroom villa on Woodside Road, Mount Eden, marketed by Ketiesha Elliot and Frank Excell, was the top sale of the week when the hammer came down at $3.05m, just under its CV of $3.15m.





An extended family bought a four-bedroom house on Shaw Road, Oratia in west Auckland for $2.225m. Photo / Supplied

The roomy house, on the market for the first time in 40 years, was in zone for both Epsom Girls and Mount Albert grammar schools.

Buyers did well securing a two-bedroom brick and tile unit in 1/38 Holland Road, Hillcrest, on Auckland’s North Shore, for $820,000, $100,000 below its CV. Unusually, the middle unit, marketed by Jim Liu, had a third bedroom (or rumpus room) on the lower ground floor and an internal garage.

A studio in the inner city on Emily Place, in the Silo Apartments, converted from the historic Northern Roller Milling Company building sold for $300,000.



