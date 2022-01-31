The latest OneRoof-Valocity house price figures point to a slowdown in the New Zealand housing market.

The nationwide average property value was up 5.9% ($61,000) in the three months to the end of January to $1.098m.

While still strong, the pace of growth is starting to ease across all regions, in a sign that the new lending rules and uptick in listings may be starting to have an impact.

A return to seasonal normality - December and January are traditionally quieter months - is also evident.

Quarterly growth was strongest in Northland (+6.9% to $883,000); Canterbury (+6.7% to $776,000); and Auckland (+6.5% to $1.576m).

Growth of 5.1% pushed Tasman into the $1m club. Waikato (up 6.4% to $986,000) is not far behind.

With an average property value of $389,000, West Coast remains New Zealand's cheapest region for real estate, while Marlborough was the country's slowest market, registering quarterly value growth of just 4.1% to $788,000.

New Zealand houses

Of the major metros, Auckland performed best over the quarter, with much of the energy coming from the city's Franklin and Rodney districts, where the average property value was up 9% and 7.9% respectively.

The summer shutdown seems to have put the brakes on Christchurch's hot run, with quarterly growth in city falling from a high of 10% to "only" 6.2%.

Queenstown's average property value grew 6.1% to $1.764m over the same period, while Tauranga was up 5.7% to $1.23m and Hamilton was up 5.4% to $931,000.

Lagging behind was Wellington (up 4.6% to $1.303m) and Dunedin (up 4.1% to $756,000).

Of the major regional centres, Rotorua appears to be in the most trouble, registering quarterly growth of just 0.1%.


