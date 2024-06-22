She said the buyer had a strong interest in architecture and was “the perfect owner”.

Ray White Parnell agent Cheryl Paine, who brought the property to market last year, said the buyer and the vendor knew each other and were very happy with the deal.

The three-bedroom Judges Bay Road home, which sits effortlessly on a tight, 500sqm plot of land, was snapped up in April this year.

An architectural wonder on a small section in Auckland’s Parnell sold for $6.5 million, OneRoof can reveal.

Paine told OneRoof that the house had received a lot of interest when it was on the market but the bespoke layout did not suit everyone because structurally it was difficult to alter.

“We had a lot of people – you know, you advertise three bedrooms and they go ‘Oh, I thought we could add a fourth one’.”

But the house, handy to town and with beautiful views, was designed by architect Michael Fisher to fit the space.

“When you watch New Zealand’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer, a lot of the houses are on tight sections and things like that, but that’s city living.

“You don’t often see architecture like that [Judges Bay Road]. It’s about being passionate about what you want to live in, and the materials – it went from the bluestone to the cedar to the totara flooring to the natural gardens.

“There were so many things ... that staircase, it’s a dream. I loved it.”

OneRoof wrote about the property last year, describing how the former owners had hired Fisher to solve their space problem. The result was a contemporary, elevated three-bedroom home.

The former owner told OneRoof: “The tightness of the site meant Fisher had to be incredibly resourceful with the design to get everything in but the resulting plan is without compromise and doesn’t pinch on size.”





The home has unique, one-off features like this solid totara stairs ascending to the main living area. Photo / Supplied





The house sits on a tight section. Photo / Supplied

He said the property had the feel of a much larger home and had a “genius” internal garden on the lower level, and despite the tight section, there was room for a pool.

“Certainly, there’s a lot nestled into this home.”

The materials also shone, including timber finishings, Hinuera stone, and custom-sourced Turkish brickwork.

Paine is currently marketing another gem nearby.

She expects the modern home at 21A Takutai Street to sell well under the $8.1m CV, saying the vendor has already moved out and the price indication was $6m-plus.







21A Takutai Street, in Parnell, is for sale by way of price by negotiation. Photo / Supplied

The villa-style house features manicured hedges and gardens and is “beautifully understated”.



“The home is totally different to Judges Bay Road but equally beautiful.

“It’s so deceptive. It seems small – it’s huge. It’s got three lounges, it’s got three bedrooms, it’s got plenty of bathrooms, it’s got an office, it’s got a huge garage, laundry, cellar, linen cupboards.”

The owner has downsized already and the home is empty and ready to sell with Paine saying it is a family home that needs a family.

