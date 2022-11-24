The four-bedroom Blockhouse Bay Road home had been bought for the owners’ daughter to live in while studying, but after she qualified and moved to Nelson it became surplus to requirements.

The out-of-town owners of a four-bedroom bungalow in Auckland’s Avondale got their wish and have successfully offloaded one of their mortgages after their property sold under the hammer this week for $1.15 million.

There were seven registered bidders who were all first home buyers, but only three people put their hand up on the night. Two buyers battled it out and it crept up in $5000 bids before the auction paused at $1.13m. When the auction resumed, it was announced on the market and sold to a young family for $1.15m.

Harcourts listing agent Glen Foster said the vendors are “over the moon” with the result and he thinks the auction was so successful because they had priced it right.

The online search band for the home was between $950,000 to $1.050m which attracted more than 85 groups through the property. The CV was $1.225m.

“My instruction from the owners was to leave the price out of it and get it sold so we did.”

The vendors also provided buyers with everything they needed including a builder’s inspection and a LIM report before auction day.

Another character home on Atarangi Road in Greenlane also sold under the hammer at the same Harcourts auction this week with the owners of 35 years walking away with $1.590m. The auction paused at $1.525m before it was announced on the market and sold at $1.59m.



