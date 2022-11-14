ANALYSIS: The latest housing market figures from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand underscore what agents and sellers will have fast realised – spring has failed to spring.

The market usually experiences a spring lift in sales volumes and prices over September, October and November, but this year the nationwide median sales price is well down on last year and sales volumes are hitting the lows most would expect in real estate's quietest period – late December/January, when the market takes a break.

While the nationwide median price for October was a 1.9% improvement on the month before, it was, at $825,000, still down 7.5% on where it was a year ago. And nationwide sales in October were down 34.7% year-on-year – from 7486 to 4892 – and down 2.4% on September.

There were more than 1000 fewer sales in Auckland last month than there were in October 2021. Market conditions for Auckland last spring were admittedly a lot different to what they are now – you'll find no one's talking about FOMO any more, with fears about cost of living and interest rates taking over.