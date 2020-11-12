The leading architect from Form Architects says that the first offering, in Centorian Drive, consists of 14 duplex, or semi-detached, two-storey residences, each with three bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, a private landscaped courtyard and internal access garage.

The result of much careful thought, research, and project planning is an attractive mix of residential, retail and office space, which is being constructed in stages, with the first phase already underway. Show homes will soon be up and running for potential purchasers to inspect.

Developers Oakland Group had spotted a real gap in both the commercial and residential market near Mairangi Bay, when they started preparing plans for their Milenio project in 2018.

The duplexes are made of a mix of timeless materials such as cedar, brick veneer and shiplap. Photo / Supplied

“We’ve designed the homes to be spacious and bright, and professional landscaping will ensure that they sit easily in the environment.”

He says that the developers wanted to use locally sourced materials.

“The challenge was to avoid going in the deep end with radical ideas, and instead we’ve used timeless materials such as weatherboard, cedar, brick veneer and shiplap which look good and are eco-friendly. ”

“We always kept probable buyers in mind, and for this stage they include first home buyers, small families and professional couples – many of them on a strict budget but still want to have a high-quality home. ”





The homes have large spacious open plan living areas. Photo / Supplied

The homes’ interiors have 2.7m studs and large windows to invoke a sense of spaciousness. They enjoy open plan kitchen, dining and living areas and the latter segues seamlessly to the courtyard outside. The décor is warm and inviting with pleasant neutral colours and textures.

The next stage of the development, planned to start in mid-2021, will include more terraces and apartments at higher price points. These terraces will be more luxurious, spacious with bigger floor areas for larger households.

At the same time, the developer will also start working on the commercial part of Milenio which will offer neighbours attractive retails and restaurants.





Homes open to private courtyards. Photo / Supplied

The developers have ascertained that while Albany offers a huge number of amenities, the very immediate neighbourhood is lacking in choice. They aim is to build two commercial blocks with a balance of food and beverage establishments, and office space.

“We want to balance the commercial and residential sides of the development. This will give Milenio residents somewhere nice to walk to, while it also fills a need where business owners and their workers are tired of the few existing lunch bars and want more sophisticated choices. We see this whole project as being crucial to the amenities in the suburb.”





The décor is warm and inviting with pleasant neutral colours and textures. Photo / Supplied

They point out that AUT Millennium recreational facilities are right next door to Milenio and include an Olympic pool, gym, tennis courts and running tracks. It’s zoned for sought-after Rangitoto College which is only five minutes walk away, with Massey University’s Albany campus just one station away, by bus.

Motorway access is easy and city workers can take advantage of the express bus service which stops very nearby. Ten minutes in the car takes you to local beaches, shopping malls, and other local amenities. Milenio just has the perfect location for a convenient living.

Oakland Group has a showroom for viewing by appointment at 41 Centorion Drive, and will open for pre-sale in early February. From today, buyers can make intentional offers to pre-secure these rare lots.

For booking and enquiries visit: www.oaklandgroup.info. Ph: 027 455 4555



