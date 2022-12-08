The name Te Tauoma, gifted by Mana Whenua, was also the name of the nearby maunga which originally stood alongside Maungarei (Mount Wellington) and was extensively quarried in the 1850s and for many decades beyond. This destruction devastated tāngata whenua, who had previously utilised the mountain’s fertile soils and lush native forests, while occupying a defensive pā.

With this in mind, they reached out to Mana Whenua, asking them to contribute to the creation of a meaningful kaupapa, including the set of principles and values which underpin all aspects of the new community.

The developer, Shundi Group, wanted their latest project to be much more than just a set of apartments but instead a place-sourced, culture-led, community-centred suburb.

A unique and ground-breaking collaboration lies at the heart of Te Tauoma – an exciting new community in St Johns, which will house around 5000 people in a thoughtfully-designed development on the University of Auckland's former Tāmaki campus site, surrounded by leafy green parks.

To iwi, hapū and whānau, maunga are sacred living ancestors, so the loss of Te Tauoma was hugely significant.

“Through a relationship which has deepened over the past four years, and 50 hui so far, we have shared and discussed our cultural histories, characteristics and focused local cultures in the design,” says Frank Xu, Deputy General Manager of Shundi Group and Executive Project Manager of Te Tauoma.

“These close collaborations have formed our project values, which are embedded within the cultural masterplan and Te Mana Motuhake o Te Tauoma (the agreements between Shundi Group and individual iwi).”

Ngā Iwi Mana Whenua, including Ngāti Maru, Ngāi Tai ki Tamaki, Ngaati Whanaunga and Te Patukirikiri, work as a collective, offering cultural expertise to help shape the landscape, architecture and design at Te Tauoma.

Ngā Iwi Mana Whenua have expressed that the relationship with Shundi Group has been extremely rewarding and provides a long-awaited opportunity to restore the mauri of the environment.

“The whanaungatanga has strengthened our positive working relationship and has led to significant outcomes for both Shundi and Ngā Iwi Mana Whenua.”

They hope Te Tauoma will be the blueprint for a future where developers fully understand the benefit and importance of working collectively with Mana Whenua.

“We all bring something to the table, including Mana Whenua ringatoi (artists) Reuben Kirkwood (Ngāi Tai ki Tamaki), Andrea Hopkins (Parehauraki, Tainui, Ngāti Toa, Pākehā) and Janine Williams (Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara), who have created visual designs to connect the stories to the whenua (land).





“We are suggesting that people consider living here - which speaks volumes.”

Frank Xu is adamant that the completion of Te Tauoma will not in any way signal an end to this valuable collaboration with Mana Whenua.

“You can think of creating a development as bringing up a child, and right now it’s young!” he says. “Once the child leaves home, the child still grows.

“It is like an ethos. The project is running well, and it really is like how you bring up a child. It won’t stop, ever and the more we can do to support the ethos and relationship, the better.

“There will be opportunities for placemaking and activation, enabling people to connect with the place.

“Attention to finer detail will create the community, embracing the values we’ve set and the mutual respect we share.

“We talk about how the people who live here can make the place better. Their growing relationship with the area will add a layer to an already rich history and Mana Whenua hope they will continue to restore and protect the awa and native plantings as they settle in and call Te Tauoma home. ”

Frank Xu says he couldn’t be more pleased with how things are going between the collaborating parties, and he is excited by the emergence of a mutual respect for each other’s culture and history. This sentiment is echoed by Ngā Iwi Mana Whenua.

A dedicated karakia, Te Karakia Tau, was written to give support to and guide the project and those of us contributing to it.

“We also envisage karakia and other traditional cultural practices continuing and gaining strength as the development grows. We want Te Tauoma to be a place that fosters cultural awareness, creating strong foundations for the future community.”

Xu says, “Residents will not be living in a place with just a name. It will be much more than that, and we want people to respect the cultures that came together to create this place – Chinese, Māori, and people of Tāmaki Makaurau.”

