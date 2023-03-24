It was also on the market for the first time in 50 years.

The house, marketed by Barfoot & Thompson agent Repeka Lelaulu, is notable for its bold pink and blue walls and sits on 607sqm site zoned for development.

The three-bedroom colourful do-up on Frangipani Avenue, in Manurewa, saw in demand at Barfoot & Thompson's auctions, with eight bidders competing to secure the property.

Lelaulu said her connection with the elderly owner went back to her father, who arrived in New Zealand from Samoa in the 1950s. “My father, Lelaulu Nonu Tuisamoa, was secretary of the Pacific Islands Church in Newton, off K Road. He wanted to find our people work when they arrived, and believed that owning your own house was the key to a good life here,” she said.

She said her father would not allow any newly arrived relatives to leave his care without first putting a deposit on a house for them.

Read more:

- ‘Being an Island woman, there were a few doors that closed in my face’

- The ‘shagadelic’ Hawke’s Bay pad that’s grooving to Austin Powers theme tune

- Another four-bedroom Auckland townhouse sells for super-low price at high court auction

With the help of loans from the Department of Maori and Island Affairs, many of Auckland Pasifika population moved south to build new homes in the suburbs like Manurewa. “A new house would be very different from a cold old villa, This home was warm and had lovely gardens. My vendor had been in the house since it was built,” she said.

Lelaulu said her vendor wanted to sell the house to buy a small, no-maintenance unit for her daughter who uses a wheelchair. “She is very strong in her faith, and told me she had a vision of the unit. They put an offer on a nice brick and tile on the Sunday, and sold their house on Wednesday. It all worked out,” Lelaulu said.





Barfoot & Thompson Auckland real estate agent Repeka Lelaulu outside the first house she sold. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The 78-year-old owner loved colour – the house features a bright blue exterior and pink kitchen – and her late husband was a gardener who filled the section with lush tropical plantings and generous lawns. They brought up three children in the three-bedroom, one-bathroom house, as well as dozens of foster children, Lelaulu said.

The property attracted huge interest during the weeks it was on the market, with most buyers interested in renovating the 1970s house, some as an investment, some as a flip.





The owner's late husband was a keen gardener, installing lush tropical gardens in the suburban property. Photo / Supplied





The original owner, who brought up three children and fostered many more, loved colour. Photo / Supplied

Lelaulu, who wore pink to the auction in honour of her colour-loving client, said the only sad thing about the sale was that young first-home buyers were no longer able to get bank funding for such do-up properties, although several were keen. The buyer is not sure whether he will renovate or develop the house, which is zoned for suburban density.



“I cover the wider Auckland area because I’m passionate about home ownership. My father said people don’t respect you if you don’t own your home. If you own, no one can kick you out.”

- Click here to see more properties for sale in Manurewa



