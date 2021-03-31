A three-bedroom do-up in South Auckland could sell for as little as $1 when it goes to auction on April 15.
Ray White Manurewa agent Dushen Mallimaratchi, who is marketing 3/8 Barneys Farm Road, in Clendon Park, said setting the reserve at $1 was risky but his vendors trusted the market to set the value.
The reserve price was already driving interest: in the first 24 hours after it was listed, 40 people added the property to the watch list.
“People are surprised and some are commenting on social media post asking if they can buy it for $2,” Mallimaratchi laughed.
Mallimaratchi was confident of a good result. “There’s always a risk with a $1 reserve but the vendors are trusting the process and want the market to decide the price of the house," he said.
The three-bedroom home, which has a 2017 CV of $450,000, is on a cross lease site zoned for mixed housing urban density. It last sold for $260,000 in 2008.
3/8 Barneys Farm Road has a CV of $450,000 . Photo/ Supplied
“People are getting scared of auctions and I want to show that everyone has a chance to have a go,” he said.
Mallimaratchi said the property would appeal to first home buyers or those who were looking for a renovation project as it is a fixer-upper.
“Through our open homes I’ve met a lot of home buyers looking for a property to add value to,” he said.
The $1 reserve tactic worked well last year for Ray White Manurewa agent Pat Lapalapa, who listed a three-bedroom do-up for $1 reserve that eventually sold under the hammer for $600,000.
That tactic attracted a then-record 39 registered bidders for the auction of 14 Landette Road, Manurewa, with over 200 people watching the auction price go to $70,000 over CV.
Lapalapa said that the crowds benefited other properties' auctions on the night too, with the under-bidders staying on to bid on other lots.
He said: "A $1 reserve removes the vendor price expectations barrier. Some people don't even turn up to the auction, yet they could have been successful and bid something the vendor would have accepted."
