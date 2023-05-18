“My vendors had done a lot of work, they’d brought up the landscaping, done a huge tidy up and presented it all staged. Most vendors understand it’s a pretty sophisticated market, so houses are harder to sell without that work.

“It’s good to have a good story, but it does all come down to the property," Haddow said.

Bayleys agent Blair Haddow, who marketed the smartly renovated three-bedroom bungalow on Cumberland Avenue, told OneRoof that the buyer saw the property on the Sunday open home, revisited on Monday, made an offer and bought it by Wednesday morning.

A renovated bungalow in Auckland's Westmere that sold for around $3 million within three days of hitting the market.

“We had 16 or 17 other people looking, but the offer was so good that the vendor decided not to go to auction.”

Read more:

- Bargain cities: Where first-home buyer prices have dropped the most

- Omaha bach sells in just in three days for $3.3m

- What a cracker: Auckland apartment with egg-stra incentive sells for $1.013m

Haddow said that the $3m achieved at a Bayleys auction last week for a three-bedroom bungalow on nearby Warwick Avenue helped show buyers the right value, adding that the vendor knew from the feedback that this was the best offer. The sale settles in July.

Property is tight in the seaside suburb, with OneRoof showing just 20 houses for sale at the moment.

As it happens, he said, the Cumberland Avenue buyer knew the house well, having rented next door during Covid. He knew that, while he could make cosmetic changes, the house was sound.





The bungalow on Cumberland Avenue, Westmere, was immaculately presented and attracted 16 groups through its first open home. Photo / Supplied





The $3m paid for a three-bedroom bungalow on nearby Warwick Avenue at auction the week before helped establish the market value. Photo / Supplied

Records show the house had a CV of $2.9m and had last changed hands nearly eight years ago for $1.895m.

The agent said that buyers were doing the rounds of open homes, waiting for “anything nice.

“They all come out. They’re happy to do limited cosmetic works, but nothing structural, they’ve not got the appetite for that in this market.”

OneRoof records show that recent sales in the neighbouring streets in Westmere have included a four-bedroom bungalow with a modern addition on Nottingham Street, that went for $3.38m in mid-March and a striking four-bedroom renovated bungalow on Dorset Street that got $2.725m in April.

Closer to the water, a three-bedroom home with a striking Dorrington Atcheson architectural addition on Westmere Park Avenue sold for $2.575m at the end of March.

- Click here to see more Westmere homes for sale



