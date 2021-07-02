The home features a salt-water pool, resort-style landscaping on a 506sqm site and luxuriously finished kitchens and bathrooms.

The stylishly renovated home on Masons Avenue, listed with Bayleys’ Blair Haddow, had last changed hands in 1992 for $165,000 and had a 2017 CV of $3.35m.

The $4.9m sale of a four-bedroom home on the northern slopes of Auckland’s Herne Bay showed the top end of the city’s housing market was still running hot during this week’s cold snap.

Properties in Herne Bay are in demand, with those that have come to market in the last few months selling quickly. A nearby cross lease section on nearby Bella Vista Road sold for $5.43m and a three-bedroom villa on Sentinel Road sold for $4.15m.





An architect-designed house on Colchester Avenue, in Glendowie, Auckland, sold at auction for $3.535m this week. Photo / Supplied

Sales of top end properties were also achieved in Auckland’s eastern suburbs.

At Barefoot and Thompson’s auction on Wednesday, a four-bedroom 1950s house in Glendowie that was renovated seven years ago by Dorrington Atcheson Architects sold for $3.525m.

The house, which is sited on a generous 809sq m section on Colchester Avenue, was marketed by Kelly Midwood and had a CV of $2.34m.





A renovated bungalow on Koraha Street, in Remuera, Auckland, sold for $3.21m. Photo / Supplied

In Remuera, a stylishly renovated three-bedroom bungalow marketed by Barfoot and Thompson agent Aaron Foss, sold under the hammer for $3.21m, more than double its CV.

The 1930s brick and stucco house on Koraha Street, which sits outside double grammar zone, had an immaculate new kitchen and bathrooms and a section billed as big enough to fit the swimming pool.

Also selling for more than twice its rating valuation was a Mount Eden three-bedroom bungalow marketed by Ray White agents Robyn Ellson and Josh Powell.





A bungalow at Altham Avenue, in Mount Eden, Auckland, sold at auction for twice its CV. Photo / Supplied

Bidding on the Altham Avenue home started at $1.9m, but sixteen bids later the hammer came down for a sale price of $2.52m. The property, pre-renovation, last sold in 2013 for $985,000.





A one-bed room house on Waipuna Road, Mount Wellington, Auckland, sold for just $650,000. Photo / Supplied

And at the bottom end of the market, one of the cheapest auction buys this week was a one-bedroom house on Waipuna Road, Mount Wellington.

The cross lease property sold under the hammer for just $650,000 - $175,000 above its CV.

The house, which is close to Panmure Basin, was pitched as a good prospect for first home buyers and investors. The listing agent, Barfoot and Thompson’s William Liang, said it had a rental appraisal of $400 to $430 a week.



