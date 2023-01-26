“Just because it has been built out of containers, it definitely hasn’t been a cheap build.”

EVES salesperson Durrelle Green said the asking price reflected both the value of the 3370sqm section which had been beautifully landscaped and had an impressive rural outlook, as well as the fully-consented tiny home, which she believes could be the first of its kind in the region.

The unique tiny 43sqm home at 115 Matahui Road, in Katikati , which has an asking price of $1.050 million, has been constructed from three 20-foot shipping containers complete with floor to ceiling glass frontage.

A modern one-bedroom home on a rural Western Bay of Plenty lifestyle block offers buyers the rare opportunity to extend it simply by dropping another shipping container or two into the puzzle.

The current owner opted to upcycle shipping containers for the sake of the environment and because of how solid they are and Green said the end result is an impressive build that could pave the way for other container homes.

“One of the things I absolutely love about it – it's super trendy. She’s got negative detailed ply on the walls and tiled floors, but for somebody that loved it but wanted it to be a little bit bigger – you just keep adding 20ft containers to it.

“You can literally, just like a jigsaw puzzle, keep adding pieces to it so I think that’s one of the really, really cool things about it and to do that with a normal house would be so hard.”

There is also a fourth container connected by a 24sqm deck that is currently being used as a shed, but could be converted to another room.





The owners decided to upcycle shipping containers for the sake of the environment. Photo / Supplied





The house sits on a landscaped 3370sqm lifestyle block. Photo / Supplied

Green, who has never sold a container home before, said the property offers plenty of potential and the new owners could also choose to live in the small dwelling while building their dream home or even a second tiny home.

It would suit a young couple looking to escape to the country or an older couple looking to downsize while still having a rural aspect.

“It’s absolutely private and peaceful, it’s quite a beautiful location and there’s so much room to add to it.”

The section, which is a seven-minute drive to Katikati’s main road, has also been planted with native trees and has a peaceful rural outlook in keeping with the eco theme.

“It’s overlooking all this farmland that’s all wetlands so no one is going to build you out. It’s got that beautiful rural factor to it. The bird life is just insane.”

The property has a current RV of $485,000, but a new RV was due out in April which Green said would better reflect the value of the building which had been added since the last revaluation was carried out.

115 Matahui Road, in Katikati, Western Bay Of Plenty, is for sale with an asking price of $1,050,000.








