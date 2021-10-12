Simons said: “There’s a flight to quality and this property had it all - a generous section, generous outdoor living, great design.

The price is a record for a non-waterfront home the suburb, where the current series of the Block NZ was filmed.

The owners of the new-build house on Harbour View Road were "blown away" after receiving an offer within a week of listing, said UP Real Estate agent David Simons, who marketed the property with colleague Jennifer Temm-Munns.

An architect-designed, four-bedroom home in Auckland's Point Chevalier sold at auction for a near-record=breaking $5. 21 million last week - almost double its CV of $2.625m.

“We launched on the first Friday of level 3 and had a pre-auction offer by the middle of the next week. It happened so quickly the owners were too blown away by the timeframe. But then when we had another pre-auction offer of over $4.5m so we brought the auction forward.”





The $5.21m price for the house on a generous plot set the record for non-waterfront property in Point Chevalier. Photo / Supplied

Simons said the six bidders included locals as well as buyers from Mount Eden and Remuera who are increasingly drawn to the vibrancy of Point Chev. “Everyone bid aggressively on the phone and to be honest, we could barely keep up with the numbers. The final bid was almost double the ratings valuation and more than $700,000 over the original bid,” he said.



Simons said that all six bidders had “high $4m” budgets, with three hotly bidding past $5m.





Top-end buyers are clamouring for $5m, even $10m, properties in beachfront Point Chevalier, but stock is low. Photo / Supplied

The buyer is from Remuera and had missed out on an earlier auction for a near-new four-bedroom house with pool on Point Chevalier Road that sold just before lockdown for $4.75m.

Simons said: “It’s not [about] the money; right now it’s finding the stock. A broad area of Auckland is trying to buy a handful of homes. Some people had never been over here, it’s fun to sell to them and say ‘go look at the beach’. It used to be holiday homes and nanas with trundler shopping carts, now you’re looking at the best beach lifestyle in Auckland."

Ray White agent Derek von Sturmer, who holds the record for the highest sale price in the suburb - $5.4m in 2018 for a waterfront home on Bangor Road - said that buyers with budgets of $10m-plus were scouring the suburb.





A renovated four-bedroom 1950s home on 1391sqm of waterfront land on Wright Road sold last year for $4.6m. Photo / Supplied

“There are only a couple of places on the waterfront worth in excess of $10m, but the issue is that owners love the area so much, they only sell if they’re moving out of Auckland. If we had the luxury waterfront property, we’d sell it.

“Last year people paid $4.6m for a place on Wright Road which sits on a huge piece of land.”

Von Sturmer told OneRoof that the Point Chev market had taken off even in the past three weeks, with enquiries going through the roof. This weekend, viewings of a new listing, a smartly renovated three-bedroom bungalow on Boscowan Street had hundreds of calls and back-to-back viewings for over five and a half hours.

“I know we always say that, but this really is next level. People had been waiting until level 2, but now it’s clear that’s not going to happen, everyone is booking viewings and comfortable to do that.”



