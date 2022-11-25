It is not known what the property sold for this time around.

The property, which the Key family sold in 2017 for $23.5 million, was listed with Suburban Realty sales agent Yi Wei Tang.

The seven-bedroom mansion on Saint Stephens Avenue, in Parnell, made a surprise re-appearance on the open market in August after a private deal with a New Zealand-based buyer collapsed.

The multi-million-dollar Auckland home that was once owned by former Prime Minister Sir John Key has sold, OneRoof has learned.

The agent confirmed the sale to OneRoof today, but would not comment on the sale price or details of the sale, saying the deal was confidential.

Tang told OneRoof in August that the Saint Stephens Avenue mansion was listed after a private deal with a New Zealand-based buyer fell through. The buyer, she said, did not have enough funds to settle on the property.

The sprawling home, which has a pool and spa and a 2021 CV of $22m, had been rented out. Tang said that contrary to media reports, the house was looking “beautiful” and had not been neglected.



The listing on OneRoof highlighted the property’s connection to Sir John Key. Under the headline “Former Prime Minister's Mansion”, the marketing material stated: “While he [Sir John] and his family lived in this exclusive city avenue a short stroll to Parnell village, their modern stately mansion hosted politicians, international states people and even royalty - in sumptuous style.”

Even five years after Sir John sold the property, the house still holds the record for the blue-chip suburb. A property on Balfour Road is the second most expensive in Parnell, selling for $13.2m at the end of last year.

- additional reporting Nikki Preston



