Simon and Natalie Bridges could be close to selling their multi-million-dollar Tauranga home.

According to the listing on OneRoof and on the listing agency's website, the property is under offer.

Oliver Road agent Jason Eves told OneRoof that the property was placed under offer as a conditional interest from someone who was unable to participate in the auction. He did not confirm when the sale becomes unconditional.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the Tauranga suburb of Matua had gone to auction at the end of March but had passed in and was put back on the market with a price tag $3.9 million.