The listing agent, Anna Findlay, from Ray White Wanaka, said the buyers were the only active bidders at the auction, telling OneRoof that they just loved the property's location.

The waterfront home was built by Joan Harnett-Kindley, who played for the national netball squad in the 1960s and 70s, nearly 15 years ago – replacing an old bach that had previously sat on the 1993sqm section.

The four-bedroom designer property on Wicklow Terrace, in Albert Town, was snapped up at auction last week by a local family.

A former captain of the Silver Ferns has sold her Wanaka dream home for $4.65 million - $400,000 above the RV.

“They walked into the house and loved the whole feel of it,” she said, adding that Harnett-Kindley was very happy with the outcome of the auction.

Harnett-Kindley told OneRoof earlier this month that she and her husband Don were selling up to build a townhouse elsewhere in Albert Town.

The Wicklow Terrace home looks out onto the river, has views of Mt Gold and Mt Maude and comes with a full-size tennis court.

Harnett-Kindley said that she had worked with architect Ken Warburton on the build. “We had a really lovely experience with Ken Warburton because he knew what we wanted and the way he designed it was exactly the way we wanted,” she said.

She told OneRoof that when they were building the home they carried out earthworks to raise the ground level by 4m to protect against flooding, with the designer home sitting 5m above the level of the original bach.

Harnett-Kindley said that the house was built in schist stone to ensure it was in keeping with the environment. “It just belongs here,” she said.





Former Silver Ferns captain Joan Harnett-Kindley, left, with Beatrice Faumuina at the Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at the 56th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards in 2019. Photo / Getty Images





The Wicklow Terrace home looks out to the river and has views of Mt Gold and Mt Maude. Photo / Supplied

Harnett-Kindley, who just celebrated her 80th birthday, said the couple had sold Wicklow Terrace because the property had become too big for their current lifestyle.

“We're on half an acre of land. As one gets older it’s a lot of work. We’ve got to move while we can still enjoy the new [home].”

Ray White auctioneer Duncan Good said the $4.65m sale price was the highest achieved at auction so far this year for the entire Wanaka area, and eclipsed the price record for Albert Town, set last year by a house on Matheson Crescent.

Good said Wanaka's housing market had picked up in recent months, with residential sales volumes last month exceeding March 2021 and March 2022 levels. “March represented a significant step up in the volume of sales here in the Wanaka and goes against national trends," he said.

Colliers agent Craig Myles said prices in Wanaka's residential market can top $8m.





An artist's impression of a four-bedroom luxury home at Lot 2/137 Lakeside Road, in Wanaka. The property is priced at $5.995m. Photo / Supplied





An artist's impression of a planned four-bedroom home at Lot 1 The Rocks Subdivision, 367 Mount Barker Road, Wanaka. The property is for sale for $4.99m. Photo / Supplied

Myles has a home and land package at Lot 2/137 Lakeside Road, in Wanaka, on the market, for $5.995m and another at Lot 1/137 Lakeside Road, which is seeking offers over $3.995m.

Another off-the-plan home for sale is Lot 1, The Rocks Subdivision, at 367 Mount Barker Road. The four-bedroom property, which is listed with Bayleys agent Sharon Donnelly, is priced at $4.99m and sports views over the Grandview Range and Hawea Basin.



