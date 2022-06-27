ANALYSIS: Another week and another increase in the New Zealand mortgage interest rates. Most banks have now lifted their short-term rates by around 0.5 percentage points, with the one-year fixed rate sitting at 5.35%. That's quite a distance from where it was 12 months ago, when the banks first started to put up their rates, from a low of about 2.19% per annum.

Homeowners looking to refix lately have primarily focussed on one question: what term do we lock in for now? With even the cheapest one-year rate feeling expensive, taking the most affordable rate is tempting, as cash flow will be stretched for most people. But should we be thinking about what will be the best option over the next five years? Is taking the extended term the most economical, or should homeowners stick to the shorter-term rates? To calculate this accurately, you need to guess where rates will be in four year.

In the past, forecasting rates more than two years out was a shaky endeavour. The sheer number of global and domestic events that could affect the economy, and therefore mortgage rates, in a two-year period would make such forecasts unreliable. Even forecasting a year out is tricky. This time next year, the war in Ukraine could be over or could have significantly escalated; global and local inflation could be under control or wrecking the economy. Which side of the anxiety spectrum you dwell on - from apathy to apocalypse - will probably dictate which fixed term you take more than anything else.

If your general feeling is that things in a year will be the same or potentially better (economically speaking), then the shorter-term rates could be of interest to you, particularly the one- and two-year rates. These rates will require less cash for interest payments which could, if possible, be put towards paying more of the principal off the mortgage. But above all, if you view the economy as being in a reasonably similar position, you can expect interest rates to be in the 5% or maybe low 6% at the same time next year.