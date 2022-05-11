Display shelves should be easy, right? They should but you'd be surprised at how easy it is to misjudge what and how many items should be on a shelf at any given time. Some people put too many photos and trinkets on their shelves, some people don't put enough, or have clashing objects sitting next to each other.
I never thought that display shelves were the sort of thing people would struggle with until a client approached me for help. I was glad they did because display shelves are my thing. Shrieking in delight, the job meant one thing for me: shopping! When styling wall units, bookcases or floating shelves, it all comes down to three important elements: variety, balance and layering.
Getting variety right can be challenging. If you don’t have any memorabilia to display, I would encourage you to choose sculptured objects so your display has wow factor. Select three main pieces as the focal points, then the rest is a cluster of plants, books, decor objects and personal items. Consider different textures, heights and tones when you are out shopping.
With layering, place your larger pieces on the shelves first - these will be your anchor points. Then pinpoint other blank spots between the larger pieces. For example you may layer a pot plant with a candle in front, followed by a flat ceramic. This starts to tell a story, which is created by carefully curated layering.
Laura Heynike: "Balance is a difficult thing to master, and you won’t get it right the first time." Photo / Fiona Goodall
Balance is a difficult thing to master, and you won’t get it right the first time you style a shelving unit. I encourage you to give it a go and craft what you think is a well-balanced collection. Take a photo, then remove most of the items and do another cluster variation. Take another photo and repeat. Use the photos to keep a track what works and what doesn't. Swap one piece around for a different height or colour and eventually you will find you land on the perfect composition, offering a conversational feature to any interior space.
Wish list: 10 items that will lift your display shelf
1. Mist Vase, Citta Design - $269
2. Bille Planter, Shut the Front door $79.99
3. Cloud Vessel by Tom Dixon, ECC - $545. Pic below
4. Geo Marble Sphere, Citta Design - $79.90
5. Tea bowl, Kina.co.nz - $90
6. Miller road candle, Bauhaus - $65
7. Leaf Plate, Boconcept - $259. Pic below
8. Toi tū Toi Ora book, Auckland Art Gallery - $65
9. Tom Ford, Flux Botique - $399
10. Veron Sculpture, Coco Republic - $205
- Laura Heynike is director of Pocketspace Interiors
