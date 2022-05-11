Display shelves should be easy, right? They should but you'd be surprised at how easy it is to misjudge what and how many items should be on a shelf at any given time. Some people put too many photos and trinkets on their shelves, some people don't put enough, or have clashing objects sitting next to each other.



I never thought that display shelves were the sort of thing people would struggle with until a client approached me for help. I was glad they did because display shelves are my thing. Shrieking in delight, the job meant one thing for me: shopping! When styling wall units, bookcases or floating shelves, it all comes down to three important elements: variety, balance and layering.

Getting variety right can be challenging. If you don’t have any memorabilia to display, I would encourage you to choose sculptured objects so your display has wow factor. Select three main pieces as the focal points, then the rest is a cluster of plants, books, decor objects and personal items. Consider different textures, heights and tones when you are out shopping.

With layering, place your larger pieces on the shelves first - these will be your anchor points. Then pinpoint other blank spots between the larger pieces. For example you may layer a pot plant with a candle in front, followed by a flat ceramic. This starts to tell a story, which is created by carefully curated layering.