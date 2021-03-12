Checking roofs for missing tiles or potentially destructive leaks is also wise because nobody wants to be climbing around up there when the weather is cold and wet. What’s more, if your roof does start to leak during winter your insurance company may regard it as deferred maintenance and refuse to pay out.

Kiwi winters can be hard on exterior paintwork so identifying rotten timber, fixing it, then repainting it now will help deflect further deterioration.

So now is the perfect time to attend to odd jobs around the exterior of your home, and the garden, before winter arrives.

It’s hard to believe that autumn’s already here again, and although the days are still mild and sunny, cooler weather lies ahead.

Chimneys are another potentially problematic area so inspect them as closely as possible for cracks that could cause them to fall in a storm.

Cleaning out spouting, guttering and downpipes now and replacing them if necessary, will help avoid hassles later. A gutter filtering system will help prevent future buildup of leaves and other garden debris. Check that brackets are still firmly clipped, as they can come undone when the guttering is heavy with clogged up debris.









The biggest autumn job is clearing leaves and debris to prevent leaks and overflows in winter rain. Photo / Supplied

Resene marketing manager Karen Warman advises customers to take the opportunity to wash down railings, steps, decks, balconies and paths, which can easily become slippery and dangerous.

“Apply Resene Deep Clean to paths, decks and other foot traffic areas then leave. It will work with the weather to help clean surfaces,” she says.

“Water alone doesn’t work for mould, algae and lichen, you actually need to kill them with a product such as Resene Moss and Mould Killer.”

If you have wooden or concrete steps, she suggests applying a strip of Resene Non-Skid Deck & Path to the edge. This will not only improve grip and reduce the risk of slipping in wet weather, but will also make it easier to see the stair edge as the days get shorter, and the light dims.

Cutting back trees and shrubs, especially if they are close to the house, will reduce the risk of structural damage to your place – or to neighbouring property in high winds. Sweep up fallen leaves and dispose of them with other garden rubbish or put them in the compost bin. Leaving wet piles just encourages bugs and other nasties to nest.

If you’ve invested in insulation and an efficient heating system inside your property, you won’t want that heat to escape through insecure windows. Check them carefully – looking for distortion or sticky bits and ensure that the glass is puttied firmly in place. If you find a gap, try securing it with weather seal tape.

Because winter nights can be very dark, and mornings can be icy, outdoor lighting is important for safety. Strip lighting along pathways can help prevent falls and security lights which come on when they sense motion, can also put prowlers and other unwanted visitors firmly in the spotlight.



