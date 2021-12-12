Backing onto the lush greenery of Parr’s Park and just minutes from public transport and main arterial routes, Selo sets the benchmark in contemporary living, conveniently located in equal distance between the bustle of Ponsonby and the wildness of the west coast, offering the ultimate in city-fringe living.

New homes in the Selo vibrant community are being snapped up in record time, and it’s easy to see why.

Located where Oratia and Glen Eden meet, on the former property of the Nola Family, renowned for their many decades as orchardists with an iconic roadside fruit stall, Aedifice Property Group carefully selected the name Selo, ‘village’ in Croatian, in recognition of the special place this parcel of land has in the history of this tight-knit neighbourhood.

A nod to nostalgia, pioneering urban design and a thoughtful approach to modern living have combined perfectly in Auckland’s most enviable new community - Selo.

A symbiotic passion between Aedifice Property Group and experts in architecture, bespoke interiors, urban design, transit engineering and landscape design has created a micro neighbourhood at Selo where beautiful 236 homes comprising of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms and generous communal amenities blend into an enviable lifestyle. Likewise, a commitment to pushing the innovation boundaries has seen Selo achieve a high-tech milestone in residential development.

Selo is one of the first residential townhouses developments in Auckland to boast a high tech WiFi village network, delivering a customised network for power and secure, superfast village-wide fibre, even in common areas, including powering numerous EV bike and car chargers.





Selo project living room artist impression. Photo / Supplied.

From shared spaces, pocket parks and street gardens to a play park and road front planting, landscapes that live in harmony with the wider neighbourhood has been a key focus within the urban design process. Considerable planning and investment in over 3,000 trees, shrubs and plants spanning 61 species including native regeneration planting makes Selo stand out from the starkness of other developments and truly embraces this lush corner of the city.

While shopping, transport, entertainment and nature-based adventures are not far away, a charming cluster of artisanal stores and a café are planned in the Selo precinct, adding another dimension for residents, friends and neighbours. Four-legged members of the community are also well catered for thanks to a dog-washing station and plenty of places for a run-around.

It’s easy to see why people are falling in love with the interiors, as clean lines and touches of luxury through custom cabinetry and rich neutral palette allows owners to express their own aesthetic in an uninterrupted way.

Exteriors were also designed with consideration for timeless looks in mind, with no two groups of terraces the same, balancing individuality with harmonious architectural details throughout Selo.

Highly regarded for their proven track record of quality property development in Auckland, Queenstown and Wanaka, Aedifice Property Group proudly brings their well-considered approach and expertise to the Selo project. In addition to their core values of solution-driven property developments with long-term quality outcomes, all Selo agreements offer a purchaser-friendly sunset clause, so purchasers can buy with confidence.

