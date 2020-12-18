The Trellis Outdoor Centre is a significant supplier to the building and landscaping industry with contracts for the many retirement villages being built in the Bay of Plenty.

“It is a well-established business with good profitability, growing revenue, excellent reputation and a high level of demand for their products,” Smyth says.

A thriving small business in the construction and landscaping sector in the Bay of Plenty is being marketed by Lynda Smyth of LINK Business Broking.

“There is a high value of forward work with these retirement villages over the next few years and the companies they work with have been very supportive.

“They also have many other customers such as retail consumers, schools and community organisations, so there is a good spread of revenue”.

The Trellis Outdoor Centre adds value to decorative plywood panels in 50 designs sourced from an outside supplier by framing and adding backing and trellis panels. The company has another supplier that can create any bespoke design and size in ply for custom sizes or panel or shapes.

“They all look fabulous. Customers are very impressed by the impact these decorative trellis panels and planters have, transforming a simple garden in to something very special without huge outlay,” says Smyth.

All orders are custom-made to clients specifications and reliable high quality is a big part of the company’s offering.

The vendor says “Not all trellis panels are created equal. We ensure all our products are well finished, durable, economical and all timber is carefully hand-selected during the manufacturing process so that common defects can be excluded from the finished product. Nothing is wasted however, the timber that is considered not of high enough quality is on sold.”

While the business was affected during the Covid lockdown, demand has recovered to the point that sales are now well ahead of last year.

“Renovation and landscaping have been a focus for many New Zealanders post Covid, as people staring out at a back yard for weeks on end had plenty of time to plan what they would do once it was possible to go shopping again.

“It generated a big interest in home improvement. This business has been continuing to grow its revenue and there are many opportunities for yet further growth,” says Smyth.

The Trellis Outdoor Centre’s high-profile location at 78 Oropi Road, Greerton, a main road with good passing traffic, has been a big boost to marketing.

“Anything we put out on our roadside display sells quickly. Word of mouth and our roadside display are where a lot of our business comes from,” says the vendor.

Smyth of LINK says that the business is for sale for $250,000, including $50,000 in tangible assets and $30,000 in stock.

“If you can use a hammer or a nail gun then you have the necessary skills for this business. You do not need to be knowledgeable about making timber products as the vendor will provide full training and handover. The owner’s partner has assisted at peak times in the factory. The fact that she is a trained chef but is now highly skilled at making trellis panels shows that you don’t have to be an experienced handyman to learn how to make these products.”

See: www.linkbusiness.co.nz Listing Number BOP00231.

Contact: Lynda Smyth, LINK Business, 021 270 4271.



