The listing agent, Ben Hawan, from New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty, said he could not reveal any details of the sale. “There's a very strict confidentiality clause,” he added.

The price dropped to $3.95 million before the end of the year and had been under offer at the end of the year.

The seven-bedroom hillside lodge at 19 Monteith Grove, in Brooklyn, hit the market in September with an asking price of $5.5 million.

A grand Wellington mansion owned by a former Russian politician has sold, but the sale price is a secret.

In a previous interview with OneRoof, Hawan said there had been huge surge of interest in the property on the back of the price drop.





The residence was used as a short-term luxury accommodation with prices starting from $1650 per night. Photo/ Supplied.

"We had interest from overseas buyers but most of enquiries were from Wellingtonians," he told OneRoof in December.

The house is quite striking and cascades down a large 2278sqm section, offering panoramic views of the city.

It was sold by former Russian politician and journalist Vadim Boyko, who made New Zealand his home in the mid-2000s.

Boyko spent millions turning the original two-storey residence into a five-level luxury lodge and spa retreat. The house is a mixture of styles from around the world, from Italian marble and South African hardwood floors to Persian rugs and British antique furniture.

The property has a glass cable car connecting all five levels and boasts a resort-like bar, a theatre, gym and billiards room, indoor heated pool and a spa with steam rooms.

Hawan told OneRoof last year that people either absolutely loved the design of the house or didn't.





The property stretches across 2278sq m of freehold land in Brooklyn, Wellington. Photo/ Supplied

The interest in 19 Monteith Grove comes amid a surge in Wellington's housing market. The city’s median property value is 18.3% up on pre-Covid levels and now sits at $1.025 million.

The boom has also resulted in some sky-high prices, with the wealthy enclave of Oriental Bay becoming the city’s first $2 million suburb.

The city's highest settled sale price post-Covid was $4.31 million for high-end property at 348 Oriental Parade, in Oriental Bay, while the highest settled sale in Brooklyn post-Covid was for a pair of homes at 54-56 Mitchell Street, which sold for $2.489 million in November.

The address boasts two hill-side homes - one, a four-bedroom residence and the other a two-bedroom home built for the vendors' grandparents.

Still on the market, and possible record-breaker for this year, is another luxury Wellington property that hit the market late last year.

46 Hobson Street, in Thorndon, is seeking offers of over $6.5 million - down from $7.95 million when it was originally listed in October.





The house at 46 Hobson Street, in Thorndon, Wellington could be city's biggest sale as it's listed for $6.5m. Photo/ Supplied

Tommy's Real Estate agent Phil Mears says the refurbished villa, which sits on a large freehold 1911sq m site in the heart of the city, ticks every box for modern living.

“It’s pretty rare to have a large flat piece of land in the middle of the city. Wellington is geographically challenged with hills and there’s not a lot of flat land,” he said, adding that property is split over six titles which provides buyers the opportunity to develop and sell each title separately.



